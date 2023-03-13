Rainy weather AND a code yellow warning for wind are hitting the Netherlands this week

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Is it spring yet? Unfortunately not, say experts, who predict stormy weather instead. ☔️

While temperatures will hit a balmy 17 degrees Celsius in the southeast of the country this Saturday — don’t let the weather fool you, as we’re predicted to be hit by strong winds and rain.

A code yellow warning was issued today 

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow for northern provinces, such as Friesland and Groningen. 

Strong gusts of wind in the west and north of the Netherlands are to be expected this morning and afternoon.

Although the afternoon will see the occasional hint of sunshine peeking through the clouds, meteorologist Raymond Klaassen tells AD.nl that “it won’t be pleasant.” 

“There is a strong, sometimes even stormy wind with up to 95 kilometres per hour in the coastal areas.”

Translation: There is quite a bit of wind today! There is also a chance of heavy gusts of wind up to 100 km/h in the coastal regions. In addition, it is very soft.

Unpredictable weather awaits

Despite the unseasonably warm temperatures for Friday and Saturday, some rather unpredictable weather shifts are set to make an appearance over the rest of the week.

Tuesday in particular will be cloudy and rainy, with the chance of even some wet snow and hail from west to east across the country — echt niet fijn

With changeable weather ahead, you may not want to start packing your winter wardrobe away any time soon, as experts say it’s still too early to announce spring.

What do you think about this weather in March? Tell us in the comments below! 

