Beat the crowds at Schiphol? Not anymore, as airport bans early arrival travellers

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
The busiest airport in the Netherlands will block travellers from entering departure halls until four hours before their flight. Um, okay?   

The controversial decision comes as Schiphol Airport caves under the pressure of staff shortages. 

Travellers have been subjected to incredibly long queues that cram the departure halls, and back-to-back flight cancellations — just in time for the holidays (yikes!). 

In response, travellers were arriving incredibly early to get through the lines in time for their flight, but the airport’s decision will put a stop to this. 

New measures implemented

Schiphol is expecting extra-large crowds with a long weekend just around the corner. 

The airport has advised people to travel by train. They have also asked travellers to only bring one piece of baggage with them to ensure a smooth flow through security.

To enforce the new four-hour rule, Schiphol staff will be stationed at lifts, stairs, and conveyor belts from Schiphol Plaza to the departure halls to actively check tickets, the NOS reports.

Extra summer cash for Schiphol staff

Holiday chaos was expected as trade unions planned strikes to protest low wages and terrible working conditions.

As an action plan to ward off any more strikes, Schiphol and the trade unions have agreed to provide security guards, cleaners, and ground handling employees with a wage hike of €5.25 per hour during the busy summer period. 

To further fend off delays and long lines, Schiphol has hired dozens of extra people to help out over the summer.

