Schiphol Airport has released a forecast of busiest days expected this summer

Planning a holiday trip away from the Netherlands this summer? Well, you might want to take a look at this forecast first.

As you’ve most likely read in recent news — staff shortages, delayed flights, and long queues have met Schiphol in the past month.

Fortunately, Schiphol’s Airport Operation Center (APOC) has offered a forecast of how busy the Dutch airport will get based on the number of departing passengers, RTL Nieuws reports.

A colour coded forecast

While the swarming long lines are expected to continue throughout the summer, the airport can still indicate which days will be worse than others.

Journalists at RTL Nieuws received a forecast for the expected crowds at Schiphol this summer. Using colour codes, the calendars indicate the number of departing passengers the airport expects each day:

White and yellow (60,000 to 65,000)

(60,000 to 65,000) Orange (65,000 to 70,000)

(65,000 to 70,000) Red (70,000 to 75,000)

(70,000 to 75,000) Dark red (more than 75,000)

Curious about specific dates? You can check out the calendars here. Let’s offer you a general breakdown of the next three months.

June is still in the yellow

As of right now, June will be the least busy month of the summer — and considering the current headlines, this is slightly worrying.

There’s no relief in sight either. Over the course of this weekend, Schiphol will take another chaotic turn as the airport will run short of security guards.

It’s likely that this will be a common issue during June as it’s expected there will be even more days when security occupancy will be labelled as ‘critical.’

July will see the peak

According to the APOC forecast, the peak season for Schiphol flights only really gets going in July.😳 Holidaymakers and business travellers alike will likely be left waiting in long queues.

Of course, these expectations can always change — but unless heap loads of travellers cancel their vacations, almost all weekends in July will be heavily crowded at Schiphol. 😭

Things will calm down in August

August is predicted to be less swamped than June and July.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be all plain sailing. The airport will still be busier than normal and according to the APOC forecast, it will still have to process at least 65,000 departing passengers every day.

Are you planning a trip for the summer?