Police issue Amber Alert for nine-year-old missing Dutch child

Image: PolitieNederland https://www.politie.nl/gezocht-en-vermist/vermiste-kinderen/2022/juni/gino-van-der-straeten.html

An Amber Alert was issued by the Dutch police on Thursday afternoon after Gino van der Straeten (9) was reported missing.

The boy was last seen on Wednesday between 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM on a playground in Kerkrade. 

No explanation has been found as to the whereabouts of the boy. However, the police believe he could be in life-threatening danger, reports NU.nl.

What does Gino look like?

According to his sister, Gino had a black scooter with red handles and a red footboard with him at the time of his disappearance. You can also use these visual descriptions to identify him:

  • 1.30 metres tall,
  • blond hair,
  • red Nike Jordan jacket with black sleeves,
  • red Nike cap,
  • light gray jeans,
  • green shoes with a white sole.

Do you have a tip for the police? The police are asking anyone who has seen Gino or has information about his disappearance to call 112.

What’s being done so far?

The police are currently speaking with residents and witnesses in the area to try and get more information.

They have also asked locals to come forward with any camera footage they might be in possession of in the hope that it’ll reveal more about what happened to the boy during his disappearance.

Meanwhile, German police have also been informed about Gino’s disappearance considering that Kerkrade is located on the German border.

Feature Image:Politie Nederland
Previous article
