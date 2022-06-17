Holiday havoc: Schiphol to reject 13,500 passengers daily in July

Remember that action plan Schiphol presented in the hope that the summer months would be less chaotic than May? Yeah, it’s not really working.

After vaguely warning that dozens of flights could be cancelled this summer, the Dutch airport has now given us concrete figures and, spoiler, you might want to take the train this summer.

In a press conference, the directors of Schiphol namely said that a maximum of 67,500 travellers are allowed to depart in July. In August, this number will climb up to 72,500 travellers. 🙃

The measures are still caused by staff shortages at the security lines, reports the NOS.

Responsibility falls on airlines and travel providers

The capacity cuts will affect an average of 13,500 departing passengers every single day in July. This means that not just dozens but several hundreds of flights could be cancelled on the busiest vacation days.

To mitigate the chaos, Schiphol is encouraging travellers to look for outbound flights from regional airports. ✈️

Meanwhile, airlines and travel providers are responsible for moving or permanently cancelling the scrapped routes and rebooking passengers. Fun.

Resultingly, Corendon is moving 150 flights from Schiphol to Rotterdam airport, while Transavia is limiting its sales. Both Transavia and KLM, however, hold Schiphol responsible for the summer’s inevitable financial losses.

Safety first

At the press conference, the directors highlighted that the measures, first of all, revolved around safety. CEO Dick Benschop said that “the demand we expect this summer is higher than the capacity that we could achieve with all the measures taken earlier.”

“It is not responsible to go into the summer at random. We do not want to take any risks. We are responsible for the safety of our passengers and employees,” he continued.

