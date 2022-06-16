Schiphol expected to cancel dozens of flights this summer (every single day!)

Image: Depositphotos https://no.depositphotos.com/321423502/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-circa-2019-klm.html

Dozens of flights from Schiphol are expected to be scrapped every day this summer due to the airport’s staff-shortage. So if you’re flying out any time soon, be prepared for some last-minute changes… 

The mayhem at Schipol has gained heaps of attention lately, and it’s not over yet! The airport has been struggling with too many travellers, too little staff, and all-around bad vibes for  summer tourism.

To reduce the pressure, Schiphol has requested to cancel as many as 30% (!) of its daily flights. The hope is that the end result will be slightly less — only several dozen a day… 👍🏽

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

What will this mean for your vacation plans? 

In the case of cancellation, tons of passengers will have to either rebook their flights or move to a different airport. Smaller, regional Dutch airports have been coping with the chaos much better lately. 

Before travelling, you should probably check out the details of your travel insurance, Schiphol’s basic overview website, and the policies of your specific airline. 

What can you do if your flight is cancelled? 

If the worst happens and your flight is cancelled, you have a number of options: 

  • Alternative flights ✈

Your airline, or you, can schedule a new flight to replace the cancelled one. 

  • Compensation 💶

If your flight is more than two hours delayed, you can be entitled to compensation between €125 and €600 — nice! It all depends on the distance of your travel, how long the delay is, and when you were notified of the delay. 

  • Voucher codes 🎫

If you’re offered a voucher as a replacement for your cancelled flight, it might be good to know that you should also always have the option to get an actual refund. Watch out!

Just to limit the stress levels a tiny bit. 💁🏽‍♀️ External companies like AirHelp or AviClaim might also be a handy option.

Enough anger to go round

The critique has not been modest when it comes to Schipol’s handling of the situation. 

The drama has been real — people waiting for six hours just to get through security, missing their flights throughfor no fault of their own, and even airlines refusing to fly their passengers to Amsterdam! 

Schiphol has tried multiple measures to reduce the crowds., For example, advising people to travel with hand luggage only, and only arrive at the airport four hours in advance (not 6, for example). How helpful! ❤

IATA, the International Air Transport Association, has called the large number of Schipol-cancellations “outrageous.” Needless to say, regular travellers have not been happy either… 

It is yet to be seen how this summer will affect Schipol’s reputation, but looking at current online reviews, our expectations are certainly set. 😑

Have you experienced the Schipol chaos first-hand this summer? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

