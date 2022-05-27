Schiphol presents action plan to (hopefully) cope with overcrowding

NewsTraffic
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Facade-of-Schiphol-airport-with-man-pushing-long-line-of-baggage-carriages
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/71402347/stock-photo-schiphol.html

After a couple of disastrous weeks, Schiphol airport is presenting an action plan to prepare for the summer months. 🛫

Long lines, missed flights, cancellations, and complaints — the Amsterdam airport has been making negative headlines throughout the May holidays. Staff shortages had many travellers waiting in line for hours and, in the worst case, missing their flights.

But it’s time for a change, says Schiphol! The NOS reports that the airport plans to put a cap on ticket sales and hire more personnel to prepare for the upcoming summer vacation.

“Schiphol borrows signs from the Eftelingen (a Dutch amusement park) temporarily.”

KLM wants to curb ticket sales

Dutch airline KLM said yesterday that they will suspend all ticket sales departing from Schiphol until Monday, writes Reuters.

Hopes are that this will allow Schiphol to open up more security checks. It also allows travellers that missed their flights in the last couple of weeks to re-schedule their departure to those days.

Work with us (pretty please)

Schiphol will also try to hire more personnel and…here it comes…pay them better! A new ad campaign is also on its way.

There will be more job openings for security, cleaning, and baggage handling. On June 11, there will be a job fair for all of those interested in starting a career at Schiphol.

Have you spent some time at Schiphol these last couple of weeks? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleUnfortunate! Dutch Feyenoord loses against Roma in European final
Next articleFeeling unsafe on an NS train? Here’s how to get help
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

1 COMMENT

  1. Our flight was cancelled. The airport was a mess. This is very incompetent management the CEO should resign.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Rotterdam Rooftop Walk is open! Here’s how to experience the city’s roofscape

June is just around the corner and so is the kick-off to Rotterdam Architecture Month. However, there's no need to...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Hour-long queues, missed flights, and compensation claims — Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has made one negative headline after another this year. Here's why. 👇 After two...

Orange fever: could Verstappen boost Dutch performance in F1?

DutchReview Crew - 0
Until recently, Formula 1 has been very much a European sport: The majority of Grands Prix have taken place on the continent and race...

Rotterdam Rooftop Walk is open! Here’s how to experience the city’s roofscape

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
June is just around the corner and so is the kick-off to Rotterdam Architecture Month. However, there's no need to wait with exploring the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X