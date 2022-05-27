Schiphol presents action plan to (hopefully) cope with overcrowding

After a couple of disastrous weeks, Schiphol airport is presenting an action plan to prepare for the summer months. 🛫

Long lines, missed flights, cancellations, and complaints — the Amsterdam airport has been making negative headlines throughout the May holidays. Staff shortages had many travellers waiting in line for hours and, in the worst case, missing their flights.

But it’s time for a change, says Schiphol! The NOS reports that the airport plans to put a cap on ticket sales and hire more personnel to prepare for the upcoming summer vacation.

Schiphol leent tijdelijk borden van de Efteling. pic.twitter.com/OmWhPylwkS — Maurice van Berkel (@Mvan_berkel) May 24, 2022 “Schiphol borrows signs from the Eftelingen (a Dutch amusement park) temporarily.”

KLM wants to curb ticket sales

Dutch airline KLM said yesterday that they will suspend all ticket sales departing from Schiphol until Monday, writes Reuters.

Hopes are that this will allow Schiphol to open up more security checks. It also allows travellers that missed their flights in the last couple of weeks to re-schedule their departure to those days.

Work with us (pretty please)

Schiphol will also try to hire more personnel and…here it comes…pay them better! A new ad campaign is also on its way.

There will be more job openings for security, cleaning, and baggage handling. On June 11, there will be a job fair for all of those interested in starting a career at Schiphol.

