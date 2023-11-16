Schiphol’s downsizing plans scrapped due to pressure from US and EU

After an intense meeting with the US earlier this week, it seems the Netherlands has been bullied into abolishing the Schiphol reduction plan. ✈️

Yup. Remember how months ago it was determined that Schiphol would be reduced to only 460,000 flights per year?

Well, turns out that after receiving much scrutiny from the European Union and the United States, that idea has gone down the drain.

America strikes back

The decrease would mean that several companies would lose take-off and landing slots at the Amsterdam airport — including the American budget airline JetBlue.

Safe to say, the US of A was not thrilled about this, the NOS reports…😬

READ MORE | A ban on Dutch airlines in the US? It’s possible, says American government

On Monday, there was a meeting where the US pushed back against the reduction and even threatened to strike back by banning Dutch airlines (such as KLM) from landing in the US.

“Baffled” by the “blackmail”

While KLM is reportedly pleased with the Dutch government jumping to their defence, the local residents’ organization Schiphol Watch has been left “baffled”. 😱

Flights need to be scrapped for a reason, explains Alfred Blokhuizen of Schiphol Watch, to shield the environment from both noise and air pollution.

The government's experimental regulation is being suspended. This means that the maximum of 460,000 flights no longer applies. We are disappointed by this development seeing as the regulatory scheme gave local residents clarity and certainty. https://t.co/CrrVVutITm pic.twitter.com/CAsL8UcaeW — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 14, 2023

That’s why he’s horrified by the fact that the Netherlands has let themselves be “blackmailed” by another country into compromising the size of their airport.

The Nature and Environment Federation of North Holland is hoping to “reverse this decision on day 1 after the elections”.

However, Minister Harbers promises to try and maintain a balance between Schiphol’s size and its surrounding environment. Good luck to them! 👀

How do you feel about the decision to abandon Schiphol’s downsizing plans? Share your thoughts in the comments below!