Schiphol’s downsizing plans scrapped due to pressure from US and EU

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
KLM-planes-schiphol-airport-runway
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/389630940/stock-photo-amsterdam-schiphol-nov-klm-planes.html

After an intense meeting with the US earlier this week, it seems the Netherlands has been bullied into abolishing the Schiphol reduction plan. ✈️

Yup. Remember how months ago it was determined that Schiphol would be reduced to only 460,000 flights per year?

Well, turns out that after receiving much scrutiny from the European Union and the United States, that idea has gone down the drain.

America strikes back

The decrease would mean that several companies would lose take-off and landing slots at the Amsterdam airport — including the American budget airline JetBlue.

Safe to say, the US of A was not thrilled about this, the NOS reports…😬

READ MORE | A ban on Dutch airlines in the US? It’s possible, says American government

On Monday, there was a meeting where the US pushed back against the reduction and even threatened to strike back by banning Dutch airlines (such as KLM) from landing in the US.

“Baffled” by the “blackmail”

While KLM is reportedly pleased with the Dutch government jumping to their defence, the local residents’ organization Schiphol Watch has been left “baffled”. 😱

Flights need to be scrapped for a reason, explains Alfred Blokhuizen of Schiphol Watch, to shield the environment from both noise and air pollution.

That’s why he’s horrified by the fact that the Netherlands has let themselves be “blackmailed” by another country into compromising the size of their airport.

The Nature and Environment Federation of North Holland is hoping to “reverse this decision on day 1 after the elections”.

However, Minister Harbers promises to try and maintain a balance between Schiphol’s size and its surrounding environment. Good luck to them! 👀

How do you feel about the decision to abandon Schiphol’s downsizing plans? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
7 reasons you need a password manager in the Netherlands
Next article
Here to stay: 1 in 3 expats still in the Netherlands after 7 years
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Here to stay: 1 in 3 expats still in the Netherlands after 7 years

Yep, a lot of people like the Netherlands enough to stick around for almost a decade. Most of them live...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Here to stay: 1 in 3 expats still in the Netherlands after 7 years

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Yep, a lot of people like the Netherlands enough to stick around for almost a decade. Most of them live in Amsterdam (of course),...

7 reasons you need a password manager in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
With all kinds of essential information and services exchanged online in the Netherlands, internet privacy and security are more important than ever.  Moving to a...

Internationals, how do you like working in the Netherlands? It’s time to share your voice!

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Are you an international working in the Netherlands? Do you love the afternoon borrels but hate that your colleagues mostly speak Nederlands? Oh, and...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.