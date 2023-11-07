A ban on Dutch airlines in the US? It’s possible, says American government

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Fewer flights will depart from Schiphol next year, and that means hacking down on space provided to US airlines. The American Department of Transportation has had its feathers ruffled because of it. How will they strike back? 👀

“Unjust and unreasonable” — those are the words Washington used to describe the Netherlands’ recent ban on American budget airline JetBlue, NU.nl reports.

In the midst of these European-American airline tensions, Washington wants to respond with its own countermeasures. Oh-uh…

A ticking time bomb

The US government has asked beloved Dutch aviation companies like KLM, Martinair and TUI to communicate their flight schedules within the coming seven days.

Come November 13, the Dutch government and the European Commission will be forced to discuss “further steps” with Washington.

If they can’t all come to an agreement, there’s a fair chance the Land of the Free will retaliate by placing similar restrictions on Dutch airlines, including scrapping all Dutch flights to the States.😱

Three strikes, you’re out

Apparently, the American government has given the Netherlands ample warning.

They reached out several times to protest against the “shrinkage” of the Amsterdam airport, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Now they have no choice but to take further action…whatever that means. 😬

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

