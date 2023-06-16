Heads up: you can now skip Schiphol’s lines this summer FOR FREE

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Are you vacationing in Europe this summer or just passing through Schiphol at any point? Well, one travel-savvy TikTokker just dropped this fabulous life hack for all of us that are tired of queueing for airport security! ✨

It’s mid-June, which means that most people will be taking a much-needed break from work within the next couple of months to travel. 

In light of this, Tiktokker Fullofmaartje has very kindly volunteered the following advice: if you want to avoid security queues, book your own free security time slot online beforehand. 

Umm, where do we sign up?

Worried about bureaucracy and stacks of paperwork? Don’t be, as all you need to do to book your own time slot is to fill in an online form. Fullofmaartje explains you can access this simply by typing “schiphol time slot” into Google search. (But you can also find the form here.)

The form will ask you for your flight date, flight number, and airline (which is important, because airlines have their own queues for this), how many people you’re travelling with, and what time you would like to book your appointment at. 

Thankfully, you don’t need to fill out all the usual passport details and so on. Instead, just add your email so the appointment can be confirmed in your inbox and… that’s it, done and dusted! 🙌

READ MORE | Schiphol strikes again: Dutch airport to scrap 17,000 flights this year

Now you can avoid the passive-aggressive elbowing and having to force your way through crowds because you have a whole private queue to yourself.  

@fullofmaartje

Hoe je in de zomer de extreem lange rij bij de douane overslaat (gratis). #fy #vliegen #zomervakantie #lifehack #schiphol #douanecontrole

♬ origineel geluid – FullofMaartje

Where has this been all our lives? 

We’re sure you’re scratching your head and asking, umm… why didn’t we all know about this sooner? Well, maybe it’s because the whole invention is fairly recent, as Schiphol airport only began implementing this within the last year. (Maybe hearing enough complaints about their queueing finally got to them? 😬)

READ MORE | It’s official: Schiphol airport failed miserably in 2022

Most people in the TikTok comments sounded thrilled, considering their holidays are just around the corner. 

However, others pointed out that this life hack isn’t possible for flights travelling outside of Europe. The downside? This shortcut can only be applied to flights within the Schengen zone. 

Will you be using this new hack in your future flying endeavours? Let us know in the comments below! 

As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

