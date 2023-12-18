Will there be snow on Christmas in the Netherlands?

Snow or rain: which will it be? 👀

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
photo-of-a-snowy-yet-sunny-day-on-the-canals-in-Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/227662170/stock-photo-bicycles-covered-snow-alongside-canal.html

It’s t-i-i-i-me: Christmas is officially just a week away! The question that’s burning inside all of us, of course, is whether we will get a white Christmas in the Netherlands this year.

Helaas, a white Christmas is out of the question, say experts — but we may get some snow nonetheless. ❄️

Note: The Royal Dutch Weather Institute only counts a “white Christmas” when a closed layer of snow covers the ground on the mornings of both Christmas days in De Bilt, Utrecht.

The last time this happened in the Netherlands was in 2010.

A chance of snow!

Marc de Jong from Buienradar tells RTLNieuws that while we may not get a white Christmas per se, “there is a chance of some snow showers [on Christmas Day]”.

photo-of-windmill-in-snow
Ah, is there anything more beautiful than a snow-covered Netherlands? We don’t think so. Image: Depositphotos

A stream of cold air that is heading towards Scandinavia may reach the Netherlands around the holidays, bringing us some snow.

If the cold air misses the lowlands, then we’ll be met with something a lot less exciting: rain. 😪

Do you have hope for snow on Christmas? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

