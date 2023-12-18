It’s t-i-i-i-me: Christmas is officially just a week away! The question that’s burning inside all of us, of course, is whether we will get a white Christmas in the Netherlands this year.

Helaas, a white Christmas is out of the question, say experts — but we may get some snow nonetheless. ❄️

Note: The Royal Dutch Weather Institute only counts a “white Christmas” when a closed layer of snow covers the ground on the mornings of both Christmas days in De Bilt, Utrecht. The last time this happened in the Netherlands was in 2010.

A chance of snow!

Marc de Jong from Buienradar tells RTLNieuws that while we may not get a white Christmas per se, “there is a chance of some snow showers [on Christmas Day]”.

Ah, is there anything more beautiful than a snow-covered Netherlands? We don’t think so. Image: Depositphotos

A stream of cold air that is heading towards Scandinavia may reach the Netherlands around the holidays, bringing us some snow.

If the cold air misses the lowlands, then we’ll be met with something a lot less exciting: rain. 😪

Do you have hope for snow on Christmas? Let us know in the comments!