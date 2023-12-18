Dutch Quirk #131: Ride a bike wearing a suit or dress

Everyone knows how much Dutchies love to cycle — in the rain, in the snow, even in their best evening formal wear.

Travelling around in a tight suit or dress is already a big hassle, but being cycling royals, Dutchies aren’t afraid to get on a bike in their Sunday best.

What is it?

Instead of shying away from physical activity in their fanciest clothes, Dutchies would rather get on a bike than be late to the office or a party.

READ MORE | 17 reasons why biking is king in the Netherlands

The result? You’ll see them zooming by on their fiets wearing anything from a ball gown to a tuxedo. (Bonus points for girls that do it in heels. 👠)

Outgoing Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, is a pro at it! Image: Depositphotos

Cycling in dress shoes is a master class in balance, flexibility, and grace. And it’s one the Dutch have already taken.

Why do they do it?

Even in their most formal clothing, cycling to their destination is STILL more convenient than other types of transport.

READ MORE | 7 types of cyclists found when biking in the Netherlands

If you’re planning to drink or stay late, that already rules out driving and taking public transport.

So, what better way to enjoy a glamorous night out than not worrying about having a designated driver or running to catch a train?

Why is it quirky?

Most people go above and beyond to make sure their formal outfit doesn’t wrinkle and to avoid wearing their uncomfortable dress shoes for too long. Not the Dutch.

You’ll still see them dashing across a bike path, wearing 10-centimetre high heels and a cocktail dress or restricting trousers and a snazzy blazer. 💃

Should you join in?

Only if you feel comfortable biking in less convenient or comfortable clothes!

We totally get it if you don’t want to cycle in a floor-length gown or a tight tuxedo — in case you cause a traffic accident on the way to the function.

Have you experienced this Dutch quirk? Tell us in the comments below!