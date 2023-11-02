Stay indoors: Storm Ciarán bumped up to CODE ORANGE in the Netherlands

Dark-storm-clouds-brewing-above-Dutch-beach
Just how bad is Storm Ciarán? The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has determined it’s code orange-worthy — that’s the second-highest warning level! 🟠

Power outages, flooding, trees being uprooted, and other nuisances — Storm Ciarán has already wreaked havoc in coastal cities of both France and Great Britain, reports the NOS.

Also, we’re next. Storm Ciarán is predicted to grace the Netherlands with similar conditions starting from this morning.

Translation: “Code orange due to very heavy gusts of wind from 11 AM in Zeeland and during the afternoon in South Holland, North Holland and the Wadden area. There is now more clarity about the course of storm #Ciarán. Code yellow applies in a number of other provinces.”

Yup, wind gusts are set to crank up to 110 kilometres per hour. Also, the KNMI has issued a code orange warning for the province of Zeeland.

READ MORE | Keep those pyjamas on! Experts urge to STAY HOME during storm Ciarán

This means the area is considered to be a high risk for danger due to the weather. The same goes for coastal cities located in North Holland and South Holland!

Cancelled planes, trains, and ships

Maybe don’t try taking a flight from Schiphol today because KLM has cancelled all trips starting from noon onwards. Rotterdam The Hague Airport has scrapped many flights as well. 🚫 ✈️

Trains through Zeeland will also be running on an adjusted timetable, according to the NS.

Not only that, but the shipping companies that sail to Vlieland and Terschelling have put some of their trips to a halt.

Considering the wind along Dutch coastlines is already intense and is expected to reach wind force 9, nobody wants to take the risk.

Calm after the storm

Yesterday, people were advised to work from home instead of commuting through the torrential rain. Today’s rush hour is set to bring even longer traffic jams than usual.

How long is Ciarán here to stay? The KNMI assures us the wind will begin to decrease in the evening — however, it has to get worse before it gets better. First, there will be plenty of heavy gusts around in the afternoon.

In some places in the Netherlands, the northwest in particular, this storm could still be raging all through the night.

How are you staying safe during Storm Ciarán? Let us know in the comments!

