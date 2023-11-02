The end of an era? Tulips could be banned from this iconic Amsterdam location

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz

Image: Depositphotos

Amsterdam’s Museumplein may soon see a unique ban on its horizon, and it’s not what you might expect. The Party for the Animals (Partij voor de Dieren or PvdD) is pushing for a ban on displaying tulips on the iconic plaza.

You might wonder, what’s wrong with the cherished symbol of Dutch culture? Well, this proposal addresses a specific issue — the environmental impact of the tulip industry.

A blooming controversy

While tulips are charming and deeply entrenched in Dutch society, the PvdD labelled the display of tulips as a “publicity stunt” by an industry they perceive as environmentally damaging, reports Het Parool.

They claim that the tulip industry contributes to pollution in their use of pesticides.

READ MORE | The Dutch and tulips: how did tulips in the Netherlands become a thing? 

Pesticides aren’t just harmful to insects and the environment. They’ve also been found to be associated with a higher number of locals developing Parkinson’s disease.

Green alternatives

While this proposal may seem like a curveball, it’s not without its merits. The PvdD suggests promoting alternative, eco-friendly displays on Museumplein.

READ MORE | Amazing drone shots of Dutch tulip fields: photo report

Another important point is that pesticides are used in the open fields, where the actual bulbs are grown. 

This is what the Party wants to fix: to reduce the amount of pesticides used and find other, less polluting options for Museumplein and the rest of the city.

These green alternatives would not only provide a visually pleasing experience but also align with the city’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

What do you think about this potential tulip ban? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

