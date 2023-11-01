Keep those pyjamas on! Experts urge to STAY HOME during storm Ciarán

If you didn’t hear already, storm Ciarán is about to start knocking on our windows and doors — and quite violently. Following a code yellow weather warning, experts are advising us to stay home tomorrow.

If you were planning on heading into the office in the morning, it’s time to ditch those plans. According to the ANWB (Royal Dutch Touring Club), everyone should remain indoors where possible.

(Read: keep those pyjamas on, make some tea, draw the curtains, and think of sunnier places). 🥲

Code “dark yellow”

Usually, weather experts release weather warnings in the colours yellow, orange, or red. The darker the colour, the bigger the 💩-show.

However, in an interesting turn of events, experts are advising that Ciarán is no usual code yellow storm.

Instead, Johnny Willemsen of Weerplaza tells the AD that “this code yellow is really a dark yellow.”

Translation: Storm Ciarán (pronounced: Keeran) will also cause wind and rain in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Translation: Storm Ciarán (pronounced: Keeran) will also cause wind and rain in the Netherlands on Thursday. You can find our weather forecast here.

Brace for rough coasts and traffic jams

What exactly does this mean?

Experts warn that the country is going to be hit hard, particularly in the west and around the coastal areas — which can expect wind gusts reaching up to 75 to 100 kilometres per hour.

Living in Zeeland? You should definitely try to stay inside with the cats. You can expect wind force 9 and gusts of 100 kilometres per hour. 💨

Those who must venture outside can expect to be late for work. The adverse weather is likely going to affect those brave enough to travel by car — which means we can expect huge traffic jams.

Our advice? Tell your boss you’ll see them on Zoom tomorrow.

