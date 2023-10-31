🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Storm Ciarán is coming to the Netherlands: prepare for heavy rain, wind and traffic jams

News
It’s that time of the year again: the Netherlands is getting ready for rain, rain, and more rain. Oh, and wind. 

Thursday will be particularly chaotic, as a storm will bring wind gusts of up to 90 km/h. And this isn’t just any storm: it’s Storm Ciarán, which has been making its way towards Europe for the past few days.

According to RTL Nieuws, the storm will hit England and France the hardest, but the Netherlands might face some of it as well. 

A stormy Thursday, followed by… another storm

While it’s still unsure how much Ciarán will affect us here in the Netherlands, we know that the Dutch coastal areas will face the worst of it.

It all starts in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. First, a “whole bucket of rain comes down”, Marc de Jong from Buienradar tells RTLNieuws.

Then it’s time for some intense wind. According to Weeronline, gusts of wind can reach 75 km/h throughout the Netherlands, and up to a whopping 90 km/h by the sea.

@florlopezmu05 Wait for it… #netherlands #eunicestorm #storm #windy #biker #shit ♬ original sound – Florencia Lopez

“Maybe it will come to wind force 9, that would mean a storm”, says De Jong. 💨

The best (worst) part? Right behind Storm Ciarán, a new stormy area is brewing — waiting to take over the Netherlands.

Prepare for traffic troubles

October has been pretty consistent with the rain, and November is expected to be much the same. Combine that with the dark and windy times of the approaching winter, and it’s to be expected that traffic conditions are a bit less safe.

Sprinkle in Ciarán’s 90km/h gusts of wind, and we’re looking at a pretty daunting traffic situation on Thursday. It might be a good idea to check if you can work from home! 👩‍💻

How will you protect yourself from storm Ciarán? Tell us in the comments!

Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

