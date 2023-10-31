🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Why are savings rates in the NL so low? Dutch consumer watchdog starts investigation

NewsEconomy
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
Photo-of-person-saving-money-with-interest-in-the-Netherlands-using-Raisin-services
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/businesswoman-holding-coins-putting-glass_5312993.htm#query=saving%20money&position=11&from_view=search

A competition watchdog has sniffed out an interesting fact: as far as savings interest rates are concerned, the Netherlands is trailing behind other European countries.

That means savers in the Netherlands benefit only to a limited extent from putting their money aside.

Higher interest rates overseas

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) notes that international providers appear, “at first glance”, to provide higher interest rates for the Dutch population than even major Dutch banks do. 💸

For example, banks from Belgium or Sweden have savings interest rates of over three percent, but in the Netherlands, the maximum savings interest rate is about 1.5%.

On top of that, platforms like Raisin make it easier for Dutch residents to open foreign savings accounts.

READ MORE | Investing in the Netherlands: 7 great apps for getting into stocks

The ACM blames the low rates on the lack of market competition in the Netherlands, given that there are three major banks (ABN Amro, ING, and Rabobank) dominating 80% of the savings market. This means they don’t have to make much effort to attract savings.

Unanswered questions

The spokesperson of ACM refrained from answering other burning questions asked by the AD.

Is the ACM investigating whether banks privately collaborate? Will there be research into what other methods they use to keep savings interest rates that low? That remains to be seen. 👀

Wondering how you can benefit from the highest possible savings interest rates in the Netherlands? We’ve got you covered. 👇

Check out how to get the best interest rates

Are you surprised to hear about the investigation’s findings? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Storm Ciarán is coming to the Netherlands: prepare for heavy rain, wind and traffic jams
Next article
Hoera! These places in the Netherlands will give you free stuff on your birthday
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Hoera! These places in the Netherlands will give you free stuff on your birthday

Gefeliciteerd (congratulations) on another trip around the sun! Whether you want a birthday bash or party for one, let slip...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Four ways the Dutch and Swedes are the same (but different)

Emilia - 2
The Dutch and the Swedes have a few things in common, but of course, they're not quite the same either. The Dutch are often associated...

Losing your job in the Netherlands: what you should know (and the next steps)

Juni Moltubak - 3
So you’ve lost your job in the Netherlands — yep, that sucks. Of course, after drowning your sorrows in a king-sized bowl of bitterballen,...

Hoera! These places in the Netherlands will give you free stuff on your birthday

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Gefeliciteerd (congratulations) on another trip around the sun! Whether you want a birthday bash or party for one, let slip that it's your birthday...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.