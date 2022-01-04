Dutch Quirk #117. Constantly check Buienradar

The Netherlands is known for many things from tulips to cheese, but something that everyone notices while living here is its vulnerability to the rain.

It’s no secret that the Netherlands is prone to overcast weather and cold temperatures, but one may be surprised just at how often it can pour on a daily basis. 🌧

What is it?

For any newcomers to the Netherlands, you’ve probably never heard of a Dutch weather app called Buienradar — but trust us, it’s a holy grail.

Maybe not what you were thinking, but Dutchies are constantly using a simple weather app.🌡Buienradar tracks the usual things like temperature and wind directions.

More practically, it shows the movement of the clouds and predicts how strong rain will be in an area at a given time. Wat handig!

Why do they do it?

In a country that relies so heavily on cycling everywhere or even walking, the weather is everything. Even the most skilled and adept cyclists want to avoid getting their socks soaked while biking.

With an app like Buienradar, you can consider Dutchies the fortunetellers of weather — they’re constantly checking the crystal ball for the least rainy opportunity to cycle from one place to the next! 🔮

Why is it quirky?

Some people obsess over the stock market app or Instagram, meanwhile, Dutchies are pulling out Buienradar at a party for everyone to see. No one takes the weather as seriously as the Dutch.

And the worst part is, sometimes you just can’t escape the rain, no matter how well you time it. 😪

Should you join in?

Yes, definitely! Buienradar is one of the most useful apps to have while living in the Netherlands and you can definitely save yourself a load of laundry if you keep it on your phone with the notifications on.

But do keep in mind that a weather app will probably not be able to prevent you from staying dry every time. Make sure you’re prepped with a raincoat and an umbrella at the minimum. ☔️

