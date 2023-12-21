Hold on to your hats, as Storm Pia has made landfall in the Netherlands and the Dutch Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning. 🌧️🌬️

In response, Schiphol announced it would be cancelling more than 200 flights due to the strong winds forecasted.

Commuting a different way today? You can expect the evening rush hour to be worse than normal, as the gales are expected to peak in the late afternoon to early evening.

Any way the wind blows

The storm comes in with strong winds, reaching 100 to 110 kilometres per hour (km/h) along the northern coastline, reports RTL Nieuws.

Even if you’re living in the more inland areas of the Netherlands, you can still expect gusts of wind from 80 to 90 km/h.

Verwachting vandaag en morgen: Vandaag onstuimig met veel buien en (zeer) zware windstoten door storm Pia. Vrijdag aanhoudend buien en veel wind. https://t.co/5HNtg7giG3 pic.twitter.com/3Or22Utwqb — KNMI (@KNMI) December 21, 2023

Translation: Forecast today and tomorrow: Stormy today with lots of showers and (very) heavy gusts of wind due to storm Pia. Continuous showers and lots of wind on Friday

Light showers in between

And, of course, with Dutch wind comes Dutch rain. 🫠

You can expect a drizzle this Thursday morning, with the chance of hail and thunderstorms in the northeast of the country.

As a small consolation, the temperature is forecasted to sit at a comfortable 12 degrees Celsius (but, let’s be honest, it definitely won’t feel like that with the wind 😬).

