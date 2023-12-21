Tony’s Choco-what? The internet is in SHOCK at this Dutch brand’s real name

Either way, we'd be Chocolonely without this sweet treat! 😋

NewsWeird
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
woman-eating-chocolate-tonys-chocolonely-bar.
Image: Sipalius/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tonys_Chocolonely_-_5_large_bars_-_bought_in_Germany_2022-10-15.jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bars, in their cheerful, colourful wrappers, are a staple of the Dutch chocolate industry and a delicious hit internationally. Except… people aren’t quite sure what to call them. 👀

In a now-viral video, UK TikTokker @grac31ouise dropped a virtual bomb on her chocolate-loving audience.

The bomb in question? Most of us have been pronouncing ‘Tony’s Chocolonely’ wrong. 😬

It’s ‘Chocolonely’, not ‘Chocoloney’

“Is it just us who thought it was called Tony’s Chocoloney?” the creator asked her followers.

@grac31ouise

Well this is embarrassing #tonyschocolonely #tonyschocoloney

♬ original sound – 🧿🦋🌙

Many were quick to agree with @grac31ouise, with one saying, “Hahaha I never noticed that… Been saying Tony Chocoloney for years.”

Another chimed in with: “I live in the Netherlands, so I see that chocolate EVERY damn day… I SWEAR it’s always been Chocoloney?? But it’s not??”

Others were quick to point out the weirdness of their shared mispronunciation: “This is a new Mandela effect I’m telling ya”.

This is in reference to a phenomenon known as the Mandela effect, in which a large group of people collectively misremember things like the appearance of an image, a pop culture event — or the name of a chocolate bar!

What’s in a name?

Umm… just who is this Tony, and why is he naming a brand of chocolate after himself?

According to the brand’s website, ‘Tony’ is the English variant of the Dutch name ‘Teun’ — the first name of Dutch TV journalist Teun van de Keuken, who founded the brand.

A sworn activist against slavery in the cocoa industry, he decided to carve out his own exploitation-free niche in the sector after his efforts to discuss issues with larger chocolate makers were ignored.

He came up with ‘Chocolonely’ as a nod to his efforts — and, after cranking out a whopping 5,000 chocolate bars himself, Tony’s Chocolonely was officially born!

Do you think that this is an example of the Mandela effect at work? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Image: Sipalius/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Previous article
Storm Pia arrives in the Netherlands: flights cancelled, warnings for rush hour traffic
Next article
7 practical questions about smoking weed in Amsterdam, answered
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

BREAKING: Eurostar and Eurotunnel announce shock strike, travellers stranded

Are you planning on using Eurostar or Eurotunnel services to travel this holiday season? Well, your plans have just come...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

BREAKING: Eurostar and Eurotunnel announce shock strike, travellers stranded

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Are you planning on using Eurostar or Eurotunnel services to travel this holiday season? Well, your plans have just come to a screeching halt....

What’s an eSIM? (and why get one to travel to the Netherlands)

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 2
Ah, cruising the canals of Amsterdam, sipping on a biertje on an Amsterdam terrace, and tiptoeing among the tulips. What a vacation! But wait: want...

7 practical questions about smoking weed in Amsterdam, answered

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 5
So, you’re planning a trip to an Amsterdam coffeeshop but don’t quite know where to start?  If you’re new to the magnificent world of weed,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.