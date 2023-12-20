Code Yellow issued for the entire country as 110 km/h winds are forecast

Batten down the hatches! 🌬️

NewsWeather
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
Two-people-hiding-behind-umbrella-from-rain-and-strong-wind
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/410863808/stock-photo-girls-take-shelter-umbrellas-light.html

The Dutch Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for the Netherlands on Thursday, December 21.

The culprit? Storm Pia, which will be knocking on our doors early tomorrow morning.

What can we expect?

The KNMI warns of heavy wind gusts across the entire country.

In the coastal areas, especially in the north, these gusts may reach a force of up to 110 km/h. Across the rest of the country, we can expect winds of around 80 km/h. 💨

If it’s possible for you to stay home tomorrow, you might want to consider doing so.

Just in time for Christmas, Pia brings with her a risk of “breaking tree branches and flying objects such as roof tiles or garden furniture.” 😀

Naturally, this may also cause nuisances and delays on our streets.

Let op! Here’s when you may be affected

The country-wide Code Yellow takes effect at different times across the country. Check out when you may want to seek shelter.👇

AreasCode Yellow times
Noord-Holland, Friesland, Groningen, Wadden Islands9 AM until 8 AM (Friday morning)
Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Drenthe, Flevoland, around the IJsselmeer11 AM until 4 PM (Friday morning)
Inland provinces1 PM until midnight

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #93: hold giant bonfires on the beach for New Year’s Eve
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands: traditions in Amsterdam and beyond

New Year's Eve in the Netherlands is celebrated extensively, with enough fireworks to entertain spectators for hours. But watch out,...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #93: hold giant bonfires on the beach for New Year’s Eve

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Considering Dutch people’s stereotypical laid-back, carefree attitude, it’s not very often that you’ll see them act a little crazy. But New Year’s Eve is...

New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands: traditions in Amsterdam and beyond

Juni Moltubak - 0
New Year's Eve in the Netherlands is celebrated extensively, with enough fireworks to entertain spectators for hours. But watch out, it can get pretty...

These Dutch train stations are among Europe’s top ten (and we’re surprised)

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Look, we love to complain about Dutch trains just as much as the next person — but, as it turns out, Dutch train stations...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.