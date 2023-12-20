The Dutch Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for the Netherlands on Thursday, December 21.

The culprit? Storm Pia, which will be knocking on our doors early tomorrow morning.

What can we expect?

The KNMI warns of heavy wind gusts across the entire country.

In the coastal areas, especially in the north, these gusts may reach a force of up to 110 km/h. Across the rest of the country, we can expect winds of around 80 km/h. 💨

If it’s possible for you to stay home tomorrow, you might want to consider doing so.

Just in time for Christmas, Pia brings with her a risk of “breaking tree branches and flying objects such as roof tiles or garden furniture.” 😀

Naturally, this may also cause nuisances and delays on our streets.

Windy spell of weather into Thursday…



Storm Pia, named by the Danish Meteorological Institute will pass to the north of the UK but could bring gusts up to 80mph for some northern and eastern areas.



⚠️Travel disruption possiblehttps://t.co/oDfXmduRjF | Simon pic.twitter.com/0bj5fXBTfD — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 20, 2023

Let op! Here’s when you may be affected

The country-wide Code Yellow takes effect at different times across the country. Check out when you may want to seek shelter.👇

Areas Code Yellow times Noord-Holland, Friesland, Groningen, Wadden Islands 9 AM until 8 AM (Friday morning) Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Drenthe, Flevoland, around the IJsselmeer 11 AM until 4 PM (Friday morning) Inland provinces 1 PM until midnight

