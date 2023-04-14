Travelling from Schiphol? Book your time slot (and follow the dress code!)

Schiphol Airport is trying out a new strategy to shorten the waiting times for passengers. How? With reserved time slots to pass through security checks and, of course, fashion tips.

Last year, people flying from the airport had to wait up to three hours just to get through security. This year, the airport is implementing new initiatives to avoid repeating this situation for passengers.

So what is Schiphol Airport’s answer to long queues? Handige (handy) 15-minute time slots to pass through the security — and smart wardrobe advice, reports RTL Nieuws.

Did you say time slots…?

Yes, we did. From now on, you can reserve a time slot online up to three days before your flight. If you’re at the security check at your reserved time, you go to a special queue and whizz straight to the front.

Don’t be late though. When you reserve a time slot online, you will receive a QR code by email that you must show at security. If you’re more than 15 minutes late, helaas pindakaas, you will be sent right back to the regular queue.

Not sure what time is best? Don’t worry, the online reservation system will offer you multiple potential time slots based on your flight details from which you can choose.

What you should know about reserving a time slot:

This is only an option for flights flying to European destinations (within the Schengen Area)

destinations (within the Schengen Area) The time slot is only for passing security checks, it doesn’t apply to checking in luggage

For families, a single time slot reservation is enough

For group travellers (that isn’t a family), each person should book their own time slot

Schiphol’s fashion tips

Everyone has their own ideas on what the best dress attire for the airport is. There are people in sweatpants and a hoodie, while others go glam wearing suits and high heels.

Schiphol Airport is advising that you maybe shouldn’t wear your main character wardrobe during your travels.

Instead, they advise passengers to wear thin clothing, few layers, and low shoes to pass through security as fast as possible.

According to Schiphol Airport, leggings, sweatpants or jeans with a shirt is the perfect outfit They advise avoiding blazers, hoodies, and boots that you will need to take off when going through security.

The latest Schiphol restrictions

In addition to these initiatives, Schiphol Airport is also reducing the number of passengers departing from the airport during the May holidays (April 29 to May 7) by five percent.

Schiphol Airport is also hiring new staff. The airport has said that they will take on 850 new security staff with an incremental wage increase of 21% (finally!). However, it remains unclear whether their training has already been completed.

Schiphol still faces understaffing in other areas, however. Schiphol spokesman, Dennis Muller, says “We have enough staff there, but we are also short of staff during handling. Those people are employed by the airlines, they are also working very hard on that,” writes RTL Nieuws.

If you’ve got a trip planned for the May holidays departing from Schiphol Airport, make sure to check the time, check your fit and check in!

