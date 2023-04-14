Travelling from Schiphol? Book your time slot (and follow the dress code!)

FeaturedNewsInternationalTraffic
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Facade-of-Schiphol-airport-with-man-pushing-long-line-of-baggage-carriages
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/71402347/stock-photo-schiphol.html

Schiphol Airport is trying out a new strategy to shorten the waiting times for passengers. How? With reserved time slots to pass through security checks and, of course, fashion tips. 

Last year, people flying from the airport had to wait up to three hours just to get through security. This year, the airport is implementing new initiatives to avoid repeating this situation for passengers. 

So what is Schiphol Airport’s answer to long queues? Handige (handy) 15-minute time slots to pass through the security — and smart wardrobe advice, reports RTL Nieuws.

Did you say time slots…?

Yes, we did. From now on, you can reserve a time slot online up to three days before your flight. If you’re at the security check at your reserved time, you go to a special queue and whizz straight to the front. 

Don’t be late though. When you reserve a time slot online, you will receive a QR code by email that you must show at security. If you’re more than 15 minutes late, helaas pindakaas, you will be sent right back to the regular queue. 

READ MORE | 19 best day trips from Amsterdam: the ultimate travel guide

Not sure what time is best? Don’t worry, the online reservation system will offer you multiple potential time slots based on your flight details from which you can choose.

What you should know about reserving a time slot:

  • This is only an option for flights flying to European destinations (within the Schengen Area)
  • The time slot is only for passing security checks, it doesn’t apply to checking in luggage
  • For families, a single time slot reservation is enough
  • For group travellers (that isn’t a family), each person should book their own time slot

Schiphol’s fashion tips

Everyone has their own ideas on what the best dress attire for the airport is. There are people in sweatpants and a hoodie, while others go glam wearing suits and high heels. 

Schiphol Airport is advising that you maybe shouldn’t wear your main character wardrobe during your travels. 

Instead, they advise passengers to wear thin clothing, few layers, and low shoes to pass through security as fast as possible. 

According to Schiphol Airport, leggings, sweatpants or jeans with a shirt is the perfect outfit They advise avoiding blazers, hoodies, and boots that you will need to take off when going through security. 

The latest Schiphol restrictions

In addition to these initiatives, Schiphol Airport is also reducing the number of passengers departing from the airport during the May holidays (April 29 to May 7) by five percent.

Schiphol Airport is also hiring new staff. The airport has said that they will take on 850 new security staff with an incremental wage increase of 21% (finally!). However, it remains unclear whether their training has already been completed.

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

Schiphol still faces understaffing in other areas, however. Schiphol spokesman, Dennis Muller, says “We have enough staff there, but we are also short of staff during handling. Those people are employed by the airlines, they are also working very hard on that,” writes RTL Nieuws. 

If you’ve got a trip planned for the May holidays departing from Schiphol Airport, make sure to check the time, check your fit and check in!

What do you think about the new campaign? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Fan sends Dutch politician a cat-shaped object, causes shutdown of parliamentary building 
Next article
3 things in the Netherlands that you will either love or hate
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This Dutch man has 550 children and people are now begging him to stop

Echt?! Dutch sperm donor Jonathan, who has hundreds of children in the Netherlands and in other countries, wants to father...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #59: Wear way less make-up than people in other countries

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Dutchies are direct people — no need to beat around the bush here — but could it be that their no-bullshit attitude extends to...

This Dutch man has 550 children and people are now begging him to stop

Simone Jacobs - 0
Echt?! Dutch sperm donor Jonathan, who has hundreds of children in the Netherlands and in other countries, wants to father even more children. However,...

3 things in the Netherlands that you will either love or hate

Ionela Bărbuță - 1
Is it your first visit to the Netherlands? Here are some things that you might find both shocking and charming! There's nothing like a good...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.