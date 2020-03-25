In a situation of crisis, common sense is not always that common. Especially when it comes to young people, who are notoriously hard to convince to follow the rules.

After the government implemented new measures with regards to social distancing this week after last weekend people flocked to parks and beaches, we’re also seeing the first fines given for breaking the new measures.

Urge for football stronger than the urge of safety

We get it. The weather is fine and dandy after a lacklustre winter, and we all wish we could have our normal day to day activities. Nevertheless, we are all making sacrifices so that we might get out of this situation sooner rather than later.

Well, some people seem to have not yet understood the gravity of the situation, reports Omroepgelderland. Five people in Duiven and Westervoort were caught playing football close to each other in an area of a park. If the common-sense response is to virtually invite your buddies for a round of FIFA, it seems like for these people they still need a bit to process the situation. Hopefully, a fine of 104 euros will bring them to their senses.

Gezond verstand.De afgelopen weken is onze wereld aan het veranderen, zowel in Nederland als daarbuiten.Over heel de… Geplaatst door Politie Zevenaar op Zondag 22 maart 2020

The police will continue to monitor the situation around public spaces in order to make sure that everyone complies to the new regulations. And in all honesty and IMHO, that is the better approach, rather than going under a complete lockdown.

Feature Image: Bo Brunsveld/Supplied