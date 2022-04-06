It’s spring again: Netherlands to see 20 degrees and sunshine next week

Alrighty folks, two more days of grey autumnal weather and then the Netherlands will get its place in the sun back — literally. ☀️

The clouds will begin to part on Friday, revealing a much drier and sunnier weekend compared to last week, RTL Nieuws reports.

Next week, temperatures in some parts of the country could even reach up to 20 degrees and the sun will again bless our faces with some much-needed vitamin D.

Typical Dutch weather

However, before you run to get your sunglasses, we’re in for one more day of rainy weather. In fact, Thursday will be the most autumnal day of the week.

We think the meteorologist Martijn Dorrestein said it best: “we have had all four seasons in one month. That is typical of the Netherlands.” 🤦

So, autumnal weather until Friday, then a somewhat milder weekend with the occasional shower (it wouldn’t be Dutch spring without it), before the sun breaks out and the temperatures rise.

While it is only in North Brabant and North Limburg that temperatures will rise up to 20 degrees, the rest of the country can still look forward to pleasant temperatures of between 15 and 19 degrees.

Enjoy it while you can

Although it seems like Dutch spring is back on track, it’s only a temporary detour so to say. “After the weekend, we will have lovely weather for a few days. Then the temperature will drop slightly and it will be changeable,” says Dorrestein.

How are you planning to spend the warmer days next week? Tell us in the comments below!