Dutch customs authorities seize 14 Russian yachts

Dutch customs authorities have placed 14 yachts owned by Russians under “strict supervision.”

This includes 12 yachts under construction — including superyachts — and two yachts under maintenance at Dutch yacht builders, reports the NOS.

Shipyards cooperate despite sanctions

The bold move follows an investigation into shipyards in the Netherlands carried out by the customs authorities. It found that the shipyards are still cooperating with the construction of the yachts, despite the major sanctions. 🤦

Dutch customs will not allow builders in shipyards to deliver or hand over the yachts to the owners and the yachts cannot leave the Netherlands because of sanctions against Russia, President Putin, and hundreds of oligarchs who support him. Looks like it’s bye-bye boaty. 👋

“Theft” of property

Moscow reacted furiously to the seizure of Russian property abroad. Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are even calling it “theft”.

Medvedev says Russia will enter a lawsuit to get back the properties, intending to fight a legal battle with the US, Europe, and international courts.

Even more sanctions imposed

Dutch foreign minister Hoekstra said that the Netherlands froze €516 million in assets and blocked €155 million in transactions. It seems like they finally got the hint and took action against oligarchs. 💰

This isn’t the only investigation carried out by Dutch customs authorities. Customs have already examined more than 30,000 shipment containers from Russia and Belarus. The Netherlands are slowly but surely implementing the sanctions against Russia.

