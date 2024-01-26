A 23-year-old man has died following a firework explosion in The Hague on Wednesday night.

The man was found seriously injured on the Engelenburgstraat in The Hague following a firework explosion at 1:30 AM on January 25. Police now report that the man has died.

Seriously injured

An eyewitness to the aftermath of the explosion tells Omroep West that the injured man lost his hand.

“I saw him lying here on the corner, there was blood everywhere,” she said.

According to another witness, “we heard a very loud bang. When we heard screaming, we knew something was wrong.”

The police have yet to report the exact cause of death.

24-year-old in custody

Both the victim and a second 24-year-old man were arrested for their involvement in the explosion.

The second man remains in custody and an investigation into the explosion continues.

