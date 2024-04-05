Renting in the Netherlands? Here’s why you might be spectacularly overpaying

Say hoi to rent reductions! 👋

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Amsterdam-city-view-rows-of-houses-cost-of-living-in-Amsterdam-the-Netherlands
Let’s set the scene: you’ve been scouring the Netherlands for a place to live and, when you’ve finally found a little broom cupboard to call home, you’re not exactly in the mood to quibble over how much rent you’re paying. 👀💸

However, according to data journalism project Pointer — an initiative by Dutch public broadcasting company KRO-NCRV — rocking that boat might just be more beneficial than you think!

Painfully few tenants get their rent assessed

After studying figures from the Huurcommissie (Dutch Rental Commission) and the Woonbond (Dutch Housing Association), Pointer came to the shocking realisation that only 0.5% of private sector tenants had had their rent assessed in the past year.

What does a rent assessment involve?

If you think you’re significantly overpaying for the flat or house you rent, you can fill in an assessment form with the Huurcommissie.

An investigator will then visit the property and assess if your basic rent is too high.

For more information, you can visit the Huurcommissie‘s webpage on rent reductions.

Out of the at least 100,000 people who signed a rental contract in the private sector in 2023, only 469 took the step to get their rent checked by the Huurcommissie.

Out of those who did, 313 were found to be overpaying — and got a rent reduction of around €433 per month. 💰

Unfamiliarity with Dutch rental laws, fear of clashing with one’s landlord, and the rampant housing shortage were all cited as reasons why most tenants don’t request a rent assessment.

Change is on the horizon

On a brighter note, Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge intends to offer tenants better protection against exorbitant rents soon — noting that the rights of predatory landlords have been given too much power in the rental market.

As Pointer reports, the Dutch parliament plans to debate this Affordable Rent Act at the end of April.

Have you ever had your rent reduced — or are you planning a rent assessment? Share your experiences in the comments below!

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

