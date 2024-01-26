Fewer trains will run the bustling Amsterdam to Rotterdam train route, thanks to cracks on the tracks.

According to a press release by rail operator ProRail, a scan of the Amsterdam-Rotterdam route had revealed structural weaknesses at no less than five points along the journey.

Although further analysis has yet to be done, it is assumed that construction errors have played a part in the tracks’ degradation.

Cancelled trains and longer journeys

As a result of these cracks, it’s now unsafe for trains to continue driving at 160 kilometres per hour on the affected line.

All trains travelling along the route will now need to stick to a conservative speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour.

Helaas, this means that all journeys along the route will now take much longer for commuters.

In addition to this, the current speed reduction will make it impossible for rail operators to run a full timetable — in other words, yep, there will be cancellations.

So what does this mean for us travellers? Well, you can likely expect packed carriages and some cancelled trains along your usual route, at least until all structural issues are resolved.

