Train cancellations due to cracks on Amsterdam-Rotterdam line: here’s what we know

Your commute may be a bit longer 😬

NewsTraffic
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
NS-train-wrong-way-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/train-amsterdam-centraal-station-netherlands_12491061.htm#query=dutch%20trains&position=42&from_view=search

Fewer trains will run the bustling Amsterdam to Rotterdam train route, thanks to cracks on the tracks.

According to a press release by rail operator ProRail, a scan of the Amsterdam-Rotterdam route had revealed structural weaknesses at no less than five points along the journey.

Although further analysis has yet to be done, it is assumed that construction errors have played a part in the tracks’ degradation.

Cancelled trains and longer journeys

As a result of these cracks, it’s now unsafe for trains to continue driving at 160 kilometres per hour on the affected line.

All trains travelling along the route will now need to stick to a conservative speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour.

Helaas, this means that all journeys along the route will now take much longer for commuters.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

In addition to this, the current speed reduction will make it impossible for rail operators to run a full timetable — in other words, yep, there will be cancellations.

So what does this mean for us travellers? Well, you can likely expect packed carriages and some cancelled trains along your usual route, at least until all structural issues are resolved.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Amsterdam’s mayor wants to decriminalise cocaine: here’s why
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Amsterdam’s mayor wants to decriminalise cocaine: here’s why

The Netherlands is world-renowned for its liberal stance towards drugs, and if Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, had her way, it...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam’s mayor wants to decriminalise cocaine: here’s why

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The Netherlands is world-renowned for its liberal stance towards drugs, and if Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, had her way, it would be even more...

11 best coffeeshops in Rotterdam: Where to smoke in 2024

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Finding the best coffeeshops in Rotterdam is not an easy feat — after all, the city has over 40 different coffeeshops to choose from! If...

Amsterdam to the Austrian Alps by train: the ultimate winter getaway

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Perhaps the gentle dusting of snow we've received has you in the perfect mood for a bout of skiing. Lucky you — this special...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.