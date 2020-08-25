In the months following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Netherlands was largely shut down due to government restrictions. Tourist stayed away from accommodations throughout the country, but certain regions and types of accommodation were hit harder than others.

New numbers from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) show 72% fewer guests are staying in tourist accommodations in the Netherlands, compared to last year. The statistics vary by region — In North Holland, there’s been an 82% decrease, and in Friesland a 53% decrease.

Following 2019’s record year of tourism, the blow from 2020 brought the industry to nearly a complete halt in April, with 95% fewer guests. In May and June tourist accommodations saw some recovery. However, even after the country’s partial reopening in June, only half as many guests stayed in accommodations as the year prior.

Types of accommodation affected

At a 76% decline in tourism, hotels were hit the hardest. Along with the loss of revenue, the industry saw an increase in bankruptcies. While in a typical year less than five hotels will go bankrupt, 19 filed for bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2019.

Camping sites were the least affected by the shutdown, but still saw a 60% decrease in guests.

Effects vary by region

Amsterdam and the greater province of North Holland were the most affected by the corona measures. Amsterdam alone saw a 92% decline in the number of guests, and North Holland decreased by 83%.

Least affected was Friesland, with a 53% decline in tourists staying in accommodations overnight.

Most guests were residents of the Netherlands

Compared to 2019, there were 87% fewer foreign guests staying in accommodations in the same quarter of 2020. The majority of foreign guests came from nearby Germany, though still marked by a 74% decrease. Very few guests visited from outside Europe, with around a 98% decline.

It’s no surprise that the majority of guests were already residing in the Netherlands, as borders were only open for essential business travel. The decline in guests from the Netherlands was lowest, at 60%.

