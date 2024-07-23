Pride 2024 in the Netherlands: here’s what’s happening where

Time to celebrate! 🥳 🏳️‍🌈

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
2 minute read
pride-parade-cities-netherlands
Between music, dancing, and a whole host of other lively activities, these Pride celebrations are some of the best in the Netherlands! 🌈✨

Whilst the rain and clouds (and a few wet blankets! 😉) might do their damnedest to put a damper on things, NU.nl reports that these cities will still be flying the rainbow flag high over the next few weeks.

Here’s what you can do for Pride and where. 👇

Zandvoort

Life may be a beach sometimes, but Zandvoort’s Pride at the Beach festival is anything but.

Whether you’re there to check out a range of insightful exhibitions, chill at the Rainbow Borrel, or party, the festival caters to all types.

📅 When: Friday, June 21 to Sunday, July 28

Amsterdam Nieuw-West

To combat verbal aggression against the LGBTIQA+ community in the area, Pride Nieuw West was born.

Featuring a diverse programme of dancing, music, spoken word performances, and drag shows, it’s an energetic display of acceptance that you’ll definitely want to be a part of.

📅 When: Friday, July 26 from 5 PM to 10 PM

Amsterdam Pride

Mark your agendas, because Pride Amsterdam is back!

Kicking off with a Pride March to the Vondelpark, the park’s Open Air Theatre serves as the perfect stage to celebrate freedom and authenticity.

You also won’t want to miss the world-famous boat parade on August 3 or the massive closing party from 2 PM to 11 PM on August 4.

📅 When: Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 4

Zwolle

The festivities will come to Overijssel this August, at Zwolle Pride: an event full of music, the Zwolle Pride parade, and drag.

Even better? Miss Envy Peru, winner of Drag Race Holland’s first-ever season, will also be in attendance! 🥳

📅 When: Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25

Leiden

With a colourful boat parade through the historic city centre and an after-party that lets you dance the night away, Pride Leiden is a fabulous celebration of love and tolerance.

📅 When: Saturday, September 7 from 2:30 PM to 11 PM

Let op: While the festival “officially” ends at 11 PM, the dancing picks back up at event venue De Nobel and lasts till the wee hours of the morning! 💃🏻

Almere

In contrast to the other entries on this list, Almere organises a yearly Winter Pride. ❄

Between exhibitions, films, and a pride walk through the city centre, this is one event you won’t want to miss if you live in or near Almere!

📅 When: Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13

Which are you most excited to attend? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

It's happening

