Pride 2024 in the Netherlands: here’s what’s happening where

Between music, dancing, and a whole host of other lively activities, these Pride celebrations are some of the best in the Netherlands! 🌈✨

Whilst the rain and clouds (and a few wet blankets! 😉) might do their damnedest to put a damper on things, NU.nl reports that these cities will still be flying the rainbow flag high over the next few weeks.

Here’s what you can do for Pride and where. 👇

Zandvoort

Life may be a beach sometimes, but Zandvoort’s Pride at the Beach festival is anything but.

Whether you’re there to check out a range of insightful exhibitions, chill at the Rainbow Borrel, or party, the festival caters to all types.

📅 When: Friday, June 21 to Sunday, July 28

Amsterdam Nieuw-West

To combat verbal aggression against the LGBTIQA+ community in the area, Pride Nieuw West was born.

Featuring a diverse programme of dancing, music, spoken word performances, and drag shows, it’s an energetic display of acceptance that you’ll definitely want to be a part of.

📅 When: Friday, July 26 from 5 PM to 10 PM

Amsterdam Pride

Mark your agendas, because Pride Amsterdam is back!

Kicking off with a Pride March to the Vondelpark, the park’s Open Air Theatre serves as the perfect stage to celebrate freedom and authenticity.

You also won’t want to miss the world-famous boat parade on August 3 or the massive closing party from 2 PM to 11 PM on August 4.

📅 When: Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 4

Zwolle

The festivities will come to Overijssel this August, at Zwolle Pride: an event full of music, the Zwolle Pride parade, and drag.

Even better? Miss Envy Peru, winner of Drag Race Holland’s first-ever season, will also be in attendance! 🥳

📅 When: Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25

Leiden

With a colourful boat parade through the historic city centre and an after-party that lets you dance the night away, Pride Leiden is a fabulous celebration of love and tolerance.

📅 When: Saturday, September 7 from 2:30 PM to 11 PM

Let op: While the festival “officially” ends at 11 PM, the dancing picks back up at event venue De Nobel and lasts till the wee hours of the morning! 💃🏻

Almere

In contrast to the other entries on this list, Almere organises a yearly Winter Pride. ❄

Between exhibitions, films, and a pride walk through the city centre, this is one event you won’t want to miss if you live in or near Almere!

📅 When: Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13

Which are you most excited to attend? Tell us all about it in the comments below!