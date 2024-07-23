23-year-old man dies after fatal assault on the Plein in The Hague

No arrests have yet been made

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
At 00:45 AM on Sunday morning, police received reports of a heavily injured man lying in The Hague’s Plein. The man was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries on that same afternoon.

According to a police press release, the man is believed to have been assaulted in the entertainment area of The Hague by a group of men between the ages of 18 and 35.

The victim was a 23-year-old.

The police are currently looking for these eight men, who are suspected of “possible involvement in public violence, resulting in death.”

A call for witnesses

The fight is believed to have started at the Lange Poten, before ending on the Plein.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything or who may have taken pictures to come forward.

According to the press release, the assault took place in front of a catering establishment.

If you have any information, you can contact the investigation’s tip line at 0900-6070 or 0800-7000 if you wish to remain anonymous.

