Send nudes? 750,000 people sexually harassed online in the Netherlands in 2020

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-person-on-mobile-phone-the-Netherlands
Image: Daria Nepriakhina/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/_XR5rkprHQU

While the streets of the Netherlands may feel considerably safer for some internationals when it comes to sexual harassment, it seems that no one’s DM’s are safe.

In 2020, a whopping 750,000 people in the Netherlands were the victims of online sexual harassment, a study by CBS (Statistics Netherlands) has found.

This amounts to 5% of the Dutch population and can you guess who were the most badly affected — women! (Shocking!) In particular, young women between the ages of 16 and 18 suffered the most, accounting for 30% of the claims.

Coming in second place were women between the ages of 18-24, who made up to 24% of the claims.

Indeed, the study found that women were 1.5 times more likely to suffer online sexual harassment than men, with 6.7% of women surveyed saying they had been harassed online. This percentage was lower for men, standing at 4.1%.

Bisexual women and gay men badly harassed

The study also revealed that, of those within the LGBTQIA+ community, bisexual women and gay men suffered the most when it came to unsolicited DM suitors.

And what was it exactly that people were suffering? A lot of thirsty, desperate, and dirty-minded people it appears.

Unwanted nudes, videos and comments

Of those who took part in the survey, 2.1% had to deal with sexually offensive jokes or comments online, 2% were faced with unwanted nudes and sexually explicit videos, 1.8% had to deal with people insisting that they date them, and 1.6% were asked to send nude photos or videos. 🙄

Yikes. Are you shocked by these figures? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Daria Nepriakhina/Unsplash

Previous articleExtra measures needed for Netherlands to meet new European climate requirements
Next articleSalaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch ombudswoman wishes to criminalise bullying in the Netherlands

Everyone knows the harmful effects that bullying can have on a person — especially on children. That's why Children's Ombudswoman,...
Nicole Ogden -

Latest posts

Dutch ombudswoman wishes to criminalise bullying in the Netherlands

Nicole Ogden -
Everyone knows the harmful effects that bullying can have on a person — especially on children. That's why Children's Ombudswoman, Margrite Kalverboer, wishes to...

Salaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Thinking of taking a job in the Netherlands? Good for you, that’s a courageous move and we’re proud — now let’s get down to...

Send nudes? 750,000 people sexually harassed online in the Netherlands in 2020

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
While the streets of the Netherlands may feel considerably safer for some internationals when it comes to sexual harassment, it seems that no one's...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X