Dutch ombudswoman wishes to criminalise bullying in the Netherlands

NewsPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden
stressed-child-being-bullied-by-classmates
Image: belchonock/Depositphotos

Everyone knows the harmful effects that bullying can have on a person — especially on children. That’s why Children’s Ombudswoman, Margrite Kalverboer, wishes to make bullying a criminal offence in the Netherlands.

According to RTL Nieuws, Kalverboer wishes to criminalise bullying amongst children in the Netherlands. She believes that not enough is being done to help children who are bullied currently, and that stricter measures should be made to combat the issue.

“Maybe bullying protocols are not enough, and you have to criminalise bullying,” said Kalverboer in an interview with AD. 🙅🏻‍♀️

She continued, “The consequences of bullying are life-long.”

Bullying not taken seriously

Kalverboer notes that bullying is often downplayed and not taken seriously. She believes that although some people believe that being bullied “makes you tough” it actually makes your life much more difficult.

In order to better understand the causes, effects, and approaches to bullying, an online questionnaire was made on the Children’s Ombudsman (kinderombudsman) website.

child-sitting-alone-on-floor
The impacts of bullying can be severe and long-lasting. Image: jovannig/Depositphotos

Children are the experts

“Unfortunately, children are the experts by experience when it comes to bullying,” says Kalverboer. She believes that their opinions are extremely vital to understanding the phenomenon.

She also adds that adults are not the best source, as they may underestimate the issue because it’s been a long time since they were bullied themselves and they don’t remember how bad it was.

Conversations about bullying rise by 50%

According to De Kindertelefoon, a Dutch children’s hotline, conversations about bullying rose by 50% since schools reopened after the second lockdown in April 2020.

It was also reported that 66% of children didn’t feel helped after talking to someone about the issue.

Many children suffer from anxiety, loneliness, and low self-esteem as a result of bullying. Kalverboer wishes to find solutions to the bullying problem — one potential solution is by making it a crime.

What do you think about criminalising bullying in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: belchonock/Depositphotos

Previous articleSalaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages
Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Send nudes? 750,000 people sexually harassed online in the Netherlands in 2020

While the streets of the Netherlands may feel considerably safer for some internationals when it comes to sexual harassment, it...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch ombudswoman wishes to criminalise bullying in the Netherlands

Nicole Ogden -
Everyone knows the harmful effects that bullying can have on a person — especially on children. That's why Children's Ombudswoman, Margrite Kalverboer, wishes to...

Salaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Thinking of taking a job in the Netherlands? Good for you, that’s a courageous move and we’re proud — now let’s get down to...

Send nudes? 750,000 people sexually harassed online in the Netherlands in 2020

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
While the streets of the Netherlands may feel considerably safer for some internationals when it comes to sexual harassment, it seems that no one's...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X