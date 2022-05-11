You what!? A quarter of Dutch people wash their raw chicken

raw chicken with tomato and rosemary
whole raw chicken with rose pepper and thyme

New research by the Netherlands Nutrition Centre reveals that 25% of Dutch chicken-eaters wash their raw chicken before cooking it, reports the NOS.

The survey by the research centre showed that 42% of the Dutch have grown up with the custom of washing chicken. The reason? They claim they simply learned this practice from home. 🤔

A previous food safety survey the centre also showed that 28% of the Dutch wash raw chicken occasionally, especially people between the ages of 56 to 69.

Stop washing your chicken — increase in health risks

According to the Nutrition Centre, Dutch people wash their chicken because they believe it’s hygienic.

While some people believe that washing chicken cleanses it of germs, this has unfavourable effects on their health. 😵

READ MORE | Don’t spice up your life: these Dutch herb mixes may contain salmonella

In fact, washing raw chicken can be pretty dangerous. It increases the risk of food poisoning such as Salmonella and Campylobacter.

How? Bacteria can be transmitted via tap water splashes or raw chicken fluids that can find their way into your food.

Recommendations by the Netherlands Nutrition Centre

The Netherlands Nutrition Centre also understands that old habits die hard, however. They say that while washing chicken isn’t really necessary, there are better and safer ways to wash raw chicken that can lessen the risks of food poisoning.

READ MORE | Half of the Dutch STILL don’t wash their hands, even in the face of a pandemic

If you are going to wash your raw chicken, the Nutrition Centre recommends washing your hands, cleaning your kitchen counters and splashing as little tap water as possible.

Do you wash your chicken before cooking it? 👀 Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Cases of needle spiking are on the rise in the Netherlands
  1. Good to know !! But I don’t 😎
    I used to know someone who not only wash it but rub it with a sponge to make sure it’s very clean 🙈

