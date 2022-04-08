Don’t spice up your life: these Dutch herb mixes may contain salmonella 

Do you enjoy cooking dishes with a ton of seasoning and flavours? We don’t mean to rain on your parade, but some of those spices may contain salmonella. 😵‍💫

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit) has alerted Dutch supermarkets that certain products containing lemongrass from Verstegen B.V may contain the harmful bacteria, RTL Nieuws reports.

These products include herb mixes, spice packages, and seasoned bacon. So, if you were planning on enjoying some classic Dutch pannenkoeken met spek (pancakes with bacon), maybe now is not the time. 🤔

Which products exactly are we talking about?

We don’t expect you to read through the ingredients list of every single spice bottle in your kitchen cabinets. Here’s an overview of all the products recently flagged as potentially having salmonella:

Store Product Best before date Albert Heijn Verstegen spice mix nasi noodles goreng 31-12-2024 Albert Heijn Verstegen spice mix satay 12-31-2024 and 06-30-2025 Albert Heijn Verstegen Original java blend for fried rice/bami 06-30-2026 and 12-12-2024 Plus Speklapje Indonesia 280 grams 9-4-2022, 13-4-2022 and 16-4-2022 Albert Heijn Verstegen Spreader lemongrass 12-23-2024 and 01-24-2025 Albert Heijn AH Tandoori minute play 17-04-2022

If you see something that you recently checked out at the supermarket, no worries! According to RTL Nieuws, you can actually refund any of these products. 🥳

Not the only issue

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Recently, there’s been a growing concern over bacteria found in food items. 🦠 For instance, E.coli in cheese from the Albert Heijn and listeria in hummus products from the brand Maza.

