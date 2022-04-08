Don’t spice up your life: these Dutch herb mixes may contain salmonella 

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
woman_shopping_supermarket
woman looking at shelves with a variety of products at the supermarket

Do you enjoy cooking dishes with a ton of seasoning and flavours? We don’t mean to rain on your parade, but some of those spices may contain salmonella. 😵‍💫

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit) has alerted Dutch supermarkets that certain products containing lemongrass from Verstegen B.V may contain the harmful bacteria, RTL Nieuws reports. 

These products include herb mixes, spice packages, and seasoned bacon. So, if you were planning on enjoying some classic Dutch pannenkoeken met spek (pancakes with bacon), maybe now is not the time. 🤔

Which products exactly are we talking about? 

We don’t expect you to read through the ingredients list of every single spice bottle in your kitchen cabinets. Here’s an overview of all the products recently flagged as potentially having salmonella: 

StoreProductBest before date
Albert HeijnVerstegen spice mix nasi noodles goreng31-12-2024
Albert HeijnVerstegen spice mix satay12-31-2024 and 06-30-2025
Albert HeijnVerstegen Original java blend for fried rice/bami06-30-2026 and 12-12-2024
PlusSpeklapje Indonesia 280 grams9-4-2022, 13-4-2022 and 16-4-2022
Albert HeijnVerstegen Spreader lemongrass12-23-2024 and 01-24-2025
Albert HeijnAH Tandoori minute play     17-04-2022

If you see something that you recently checked out at the supermarket, no worries! According to RTL Nieuws, you can actually refund any of these products. 🥳

Not the only issue

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Recently, there’s been a growing concern over bacteria found in food items. 🦠 For instance, E.coli in cheese from the Albert Heijn and listeria in hummus products from the brand Maza

Have you ever had any bad experiences with any store-bought items? Tell us below in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article19 best day trips from Amsterdam: the ultimate travel guide
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

