First report of needle spiking now also in the Netherlands

NewsCrime
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Shapes-of-women-dancing-in-nightclubs-with-blue-and-purple-lights
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/79223966/stock-photo-party-people-dancing-in-disco.html

Since last winter, there are reports of women being drugged on nights out in the UK, France and Belgium. Now, the first case has also surfaced in the Netherlands.

Before, it was the roofy in the drink. Now, victims are being spiked with needles. 💉

Until recently there were no accounts of needle spiking known in the Netherlands. Now, a young Dutch woman talked to the NOS about her experience with needle spiking in November 2021.

A victim’s report

The NOS interviewed a victim of needle spiking, who reports being drugged in Amsterdam last November already. After just two mixed drinks, the young woman noticed the first symptoms.

She says: “I collapsed. I no longer understood what was happening around me.”

The first aid correspondent concluded she was drugged. Two days later, after noticing a mosquito-bite sized lump on her leg, the woman return to the GP.

Here, she was told that there was a good chance for the lump to stem from a needle. However, because no blood or urine test was made, there is no 100% certainty.

The police have confirmed the report, but also state that as of now, there is no conclusive evidence of needle spiking as a widespread phenomenon in the Netherlands.

First cases reported in the UK

In October 2021, the first cases of girls being drugged in nightclubs made headlines in the UK. Since then, over 1300 reports of needle spiking have been made in England alone.

Similar incidences were also recorded in Belgium and France, but it’s only recently that the crime has made its way to the Netherlands.

What to look out for?

Victims are spiked with a thin needle, commonly in the arm or leg. Soon after, they will feel dizzy, nauseous, experience memory loss, or become temporarily unconscious.

As an outsider, you might notice that someone seems disproportionately intoxicated in comparison with the amount of alcohol they’ve consumed.

In the video below, you can hear a first-hand account of needle spiking from a young woman who was drugged in Scotland.

Have you heard of needle spiking before? Do you know any first-hand accounts? Share them in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleHefty fine and warning for KLM over non-refundable tickets
Next articleYou what!? A quarter of Dutch people wash their raw chicken
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Get those shades on! Summerlike days in the Netherlands next week

In the upcoming days, we will be treated to warm and dry weather. With temperatures rising into the twenties, it's...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #56: Have a liberal attitude towards party drugs

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Here's an open secret: taking designer drugs at parties or festivals is common practice in the Netherlands. 💊 Ecstasy, MDMA, 2C-B, ketamine, or cocaine —...

Get those shades on! Summerlike days in the Netherlands next week

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
In the upcoming days, we will be treated to warm and dry weather. With temperatures rising into the twenties, it's time for the summer...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X