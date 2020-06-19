The lockdown brought with it some things people never would have expected some months prior. For example, the views of Amsterdam without any tourists on the streets is both unprecedented and iconic.

Lucas Camps, an Amsterdam based filmmaker, released a short film on lockdown Amsterdam.

Following a dog named Jax on the empty streets, the film presents a tour through different empty neighbourhoods of Amsterdam. Composer Robbert Schep, the owner of lovely Jax, made the soundtrack for the film.

Feature Image: Lucas Camps/Supplied