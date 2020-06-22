If you had a hunch that the Netherlands is, well, quite expensive, you are more than right.

Statistics by Eurostat reveal that the Netherlands is the sixth most expensive country in the European Union.

Consumer prices in the Netherlands are 17% higher than the EU average, and Dutch prices are above the EU average in every category.

For example, prices on alcohol and tobacco are 12% above the average, while food and non-alcoholic beverages exceed the average with only 2%. Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants come at 8% above the average, clothing is 5% above average, while consumer electronics clock out at 4%.

Dutchies also pay more for cars and other travel equipment, with the Netherlands being 21% more expensive in that regard. Only Denmark is more expensive in this category, with prices at 38% above average.

Nevertheless, even if there are high prices, always remember that there are places which are even more expensive. Amsterdam, despite its seemingly high prices, only came out at number 64 of the most expensive cities in the world.

European-wide satistics

Eurostat looked at 27 European Union countries as well as 10 non-EU countries to check their prices for goods and services compared to the EU average. Denmark takes the crown as the most expensive EU country, with a whopping 141% above the average. It’s followed by Ireland (134%), Luxembourg (131%), Finland (127%), Sweden (121%) and the Netherlands. Of the 10 non-EU countries included on the list, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland were all more expensive than their EU counterparts.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Turkey, which ranks the least expensive on the list, with prices at 37% of the EU average. It’s followed by North Macedonia (50%), Bulgaria (53%) and Romania and Bosnia & Herzegovina, both with tied prices at 55%.

Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels

