Ajax celebrates as national football champions for the 36th time

Katrien Nivera
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Amsterdam’s local football team Ajax won the first division football nationals for the 36th time. ⚽️

The team easily secured the win in the Johan Cruijff Arena against Heerenveen, 5-0, reports the NOS.

Ajax made all the preparations for their winning ceremony and supporters celebrated in Leidseplein before they even won against Heerenveen. 🥇

Goal after goal

Before half-time, Ajax had already scored three goals, one of which was a penalty goal. 🥅

The team faced a slump in goals (although 3-0 isn’t really a slump) before scoring the final two goals in the second half of the match.

It’s unsurprising the team performed so well — Ajax played on home turf which completely sold out. 🏟

Team departures

Ajax sent off a few of its key members. Noussair Mazraoui, who is leaving Ajax for the German team Bayern Munich, left the stadium with a standing ovation. 👋🏼

The team’s coach, Erik ten Hag, will leave for Manchester United after this football season. Ten Hag led the team to Dutch national championships three times.

Party in the streets

Despite the rain (and the fact that the match wasn’t over yet), supporters celebrated Ajax by singing, hoisting the flag, and setting off fireworks. 🎇

There was no major upheaval, but police arrested 51 people, mainly over fireworks and disturbing public order, reports the NOS.

Local authorities even congratulated Ajax on Twitter: “We wish everyone a pleasant and safe championship party.” The party at the Johan Cruijff ended around midnight.

Did you keep up with the Dutch football championship season this year? Tell us in the comments!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

