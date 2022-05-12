Get those shades on! Summerlike days in the Netherlands next week

In the upcoming days, we will be treated to warm and dry weather. With temperatures rising into the twenties, it’s time for the summer lovers (and the sun) to shine. ☀️

After tomorrow, the temperatures will start going up until they reach a high of 24 degrees next Monday, reports RTL Nieuws. On Tuesday, it will get even warmer.

Cooler on the coast

Those of us living near the coast might experience cooler air next week, with our days filled with winds coming from the west, reports Weerplaza. 💨

However, those living more inland are going to rejoice in summer-like heat with temperatures reaching above the long-term average.

Usually, during the month of May, temperatures stagger around 17 or 18 degrees, so it seems the sun is treating us well this time around. 🕶

Increasing drought

We do have to thank the spring season for keeping most of its moisture — because there’s recently been a lack of precipitation daunting the Dutch soil.

While we will enjoy the summerlike heat and shining sun, it’s still possible that we’ll see some showers in the warmest areas later this season. 💧

And as much as we like to imagine a sunny summer, some good ol’ Dutch rain will be good for the soil — so don’t let the waters bring you down!

How are you going to fill up your sunny days? Tell us in the comments below!