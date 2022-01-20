Albert Heijn drops two major international brands from its stores

Cara Räker
Have a break, have a…snickers? Because of disagreements over prices, Dutch supermarket giant Albert Heijn (AH) will stop stocking Nestlé products.

Why does it matter? Well, because Nestlé is the largest food company in the world. Many of the brands that find their way into your shopping basket might as well be Nestlé products: from Pelligrino to Lion Cereal to Starbucks coffee — yup, all Nestlé.

Luckily, the disagreement only includes a small number of Nestlé brands. Beyond Kitkat and Garden Gourmet (all veggies right now:😭), Nescafé and Maggi also won’t be found on Albert Heijn shelves anytime soon.

Disagreement over price hikes

But why exactly is that? A spokesperson for Albert Heijn tells the NOS, that Nestlé demands price hikes above the 20% that is reasonable in the context of ongoing inflation. “We find this unacceptable for our clients,” says the spokesperson.

It’s also in Albert Heijn’s interest to stay competitive with other popular supermarket chains in the Netherlands, say, Jumbo or Lidl — and a price hike isn’t going to help them. Negotiations such as these take place annually with all of Albert Heijn’s trading partners.

