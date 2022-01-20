More and more €1 million-plus homes sold on the Dutch market

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
old-detached-house-with-large-garden-netherlands
Image: andrei.david.mail@gmail.com/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/392559076/stock-photo-beautiful-detached-old-brick-house.html

We know… the Netherlands is still in the midst of a seemingly endless housing crisis, in which all prices do is rise. However, Dutchies are also increasingly willing (not just forced) to pay €1 million-plus for their dream homes.

It is especially in larger cities and (you guessed it) wealthier parts of the Netherlands that more and more houses are sold above the €1 million mark, reports NU.nl.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in the Netherlands, the share of homes sold for at least €1 million has gone from 1.5% to 5% of total sales. Why? 👇

Coronavirus crisis makes comfort king

While housing in the Netherlands has become more expensive overall, these homes fall in a category of their own — marked by a few extra zeroes. 💶 However, the selling price for these extravagant homes also mean that the market for them is less tight as demand is lower.

That means the price for houses in the €1 million-plus category rises less rapidly than your average rijtjeshuis (terraced house).

However, coronavirus, lockdowns, and work-from-home have twisted the market slightly. Over the past few years, more people are willing to pay big bucks for a home that can double as, well, everything made impossible by Miss Rona. 😅

A spokesperson from the real estate association NVM says “We see that living comfort is becoming increasingly important. For example, having an extra room.” This may have to do with working from home, he continues.

Our guess? The coronavirus crisis has made people either love or hate their home to an increasing degree. 🏡

Location, location, location

In a country characterised by living shoulder to shoulder (or at least wall to wall) with your neighbours, where are all the large houses located?

Generally, the answer is in a green environment with amenities close by, says the NVM spokesperson. For example, then an above-average proportion of homes were sold for €1 million in Blaricum, Bloemendaal, and Wassenaar — Oh, the King lives in Wassenaar by the way. 👀

Not just is the price per square metre in a million euro home €2,600 more expensive than average, these houses also tend to be from before WWII and detached.

Only in Amsterdam, were apartments sold for more than €1 million. 🙆‍♀️

What do you think of this new trend in Dutch housing? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: andrei.david.mail@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Previous articleAlbert Heijn drops two major international brands from its stores
Next articleThe ultimate guide to going to a doctor in the Netherlands
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Amsterdam restaurant builds its own testing street: “It’s a cry for help”

Whatever the decision following the press conference next week, Amsterdam restaurant The Livingroom is determined to open its doors —...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam restaurant builds its own testing street: “It’s a cry for help”

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Whatever the decision following the press conference next week, Amsterdam restaurant The Livingroom is determined to open its doors — they've even built their...

Islands of the Netherlands: a guide to the Wadden Islands

Jesse Rintoul - 1
Before you go thinking about sunbathing, scuba diving, and sipping cocktails on Dutch islands in the Caribbean, let us draw your attention to the...

Dutch Quirk #37: Eat kibbeling whenever possible

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
The Dutch have a special place in their heart for fried snacks, and finger food. Add fish to that combination due to their close...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X