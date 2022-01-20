More and more €1 million-plus homes sold on the Dutch market

We know… the Netherlands is still in the midst of a seemingly endless housing crisis, in which all prices do is rise. However, Dutchies are also increasingly willing (not just forced) to pay €1 million-plus for their dream homes.

It is especially in larger cities and (you guessed it) wealthier parts of the Netherlands that more and more houses are sold above the €1 million mark, reports NU.nl.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in the Netherlands, the share of homes sold for at least €1 million has gone from 1.5% to 5% of total sales. Why? 👇

Coronavirus crisis makes comfort king

While housing in the Netherlands has become more expensive overall, these homes fall in a category of their own — marked by a few extra zeroes. 💶 However, the selling price for these extravagant homes also mean that the market for them is less tight as demand is lower.

That means the price for houses in the €1 million-plus category rises less rapidly than your average rijtjeshuis (terraced house).

However, coronavirus, lockdowns, and work-from-home have twisted the market slightly. Over the past few years, more people are willing to pay big bucks for a home that can double as, well, everything made impossible by Miss Rona. 😅

A spokesperson from the real estate association NVM says “We see that living comfort is becoming increasingly important. For example, having an extra room.” This may have to do with working from home, he continues.

Our guess? The coronavirus crisis has made people either love or hate their home to an increasing degree. 🏡

Location, location, location

In a country characterised by living shoulder to shoulder (or at least wall to wall) with your neighbours, where are all the large houses located?

Generally, the answer is in a green environment with amenities close by, says the NVM spokesperson. For example, then an above-average proportion of homes were sold for €1 million in Blaricum, Bloemendaal, and Wassenaar — Oh, the King lives in Wassenaar by the way. 👀

Not just is the price per square metre in a million euro home €2,600 more expensive than average, these houses also tend to be from before WWII and detached.

Only in Amsterdam, were apartments sold for more than €1 million. 🙆‍♀️

Image: andrei.david.mail@gmail.com/Depositphotos