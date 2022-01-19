Rotterdam’s Katendrecht among top 10 trendiest neighbourhoods in Europe

NewsPolitics & SocietyCitiesRotterdam
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
photo-of-katendrecht-neighbourhood-in-rotterdam
Feature Image: frans_blok_3develop/Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/508535176/stock-photo-rotterdam-netherlands-september-2021-rijnhaven.html

We called it Katendrecht is up and coming! 💅🏻 The former-harbour-turned-residential-area in Rotterdam snatched spot number eight in a ranking of the top 10 hippest neighbourhoods in Europe.

The Dutch travel website time to momo asked over 20,000 locals, travellers, and city dwellers about their favourite off-the-beaten-track neighbourhoods in popular European cities.

Ready, pack, go! These are the places you should definitely visit if you’re planning a little Europe trip this summer. (Obviously, Rotterdam should be your top priority 😉). So which neighbourhoods made the list?

  • 1. Psiri, Athens;
  • 2. L’Eixample, Valencia;
  • 3. Cais do Sodré, Lisbon;
  • 4. Shoreditch, London;
  • 5. Neukölln, Berlin;
  • 6. Nørrebro, Copenhagen;
  • 7. Encarnacíon & Regina, Sevilla;
  • 8. Katendrecht, Rotterdam;
  • 9. Lavapiés, Madrid;
  • 10. ‘t Eilandje, Antwerp

Good job Spain for making the cut three times. However, if it were up to us, we’d obviously put a couple more Dutch neighbourhoods on the list.

How about the unmissable Scheveningen in The Hague with its long, sandy beaches, amazing beach bars, and top-notch kibbeling? Or the industrial charm of Amsterdam Noord with its start-ups and killer nightlife?

We say those 20,000 survey participants should make a round trip through the Netherlands because there are surely other areas deserving of a spot on this list! 😉

What’s Katendrecht about

Katendrecht really is somewhat of an underdog amongst all of the charming Dutch neighbourhoods — even in Rotterdam.

The neighbourhood used to be a rough harbour zone with many industrial buildings and an extensive red-light district. But while the industrial charm remains, there are now new hip cafés, restaurants, and bars popping up everywhere.

Rumour has it that any dedicated foodie exploring Rotterdam must make a mandatory pitstop in Katendrecht. Otherwise, you haven’t really been to Rotterdam at all. 👀

Is Katendrecht on your list of places to visit in 2022? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: frans_blok_3develop/Depositphotos

Previous articleDon’t speak Dutch? You can now use this app in case of an emergency
Next articleDutch Quirk #72: Put a hook on old buildings to move furniture
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Don’t speak Dutch? You can now use this app in case of an emergency

Individuals with speech or hearing impairments and those who don't speak Dutch or English can now connect with emergency services...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #72: Put a hook on old buildings to move furniture

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Imagine that you're taking a stroll through the picturesque streets of any given Dutch city. ☀️ The sun is glistening on the canal water,...

Rotterdam’s Katendrecht among top 10 trendiest neighbourhoods in Europe

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
We called it — Katendrecht is up and coming! 💅🏻 The former-harbour-turned-residential-area in Rotterdam snatched spot number eight in a ranking of the top...

Don’t speak Dutch? You can now use this app in case of an emergency

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 2
Individuals with speech or hearing impairments and those who don't speak Dutch or English can now connect with emergency services around the Netherlands with...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X