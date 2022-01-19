Rotterdam’s Katendrecht among top 10 trendiest neighbourhoods in Europe

We called it — Katendrecht is up and coming! 💅🏻 The former-harbour-turned-residential-area in Rotterdam snatched spot number eight in a ranking of the top 10 hippest neighbourhoods in Europe.

The Dutch travel website time to momo asked over 20,000 locals, travellers, and city dwellers about their favourite off-the-beaten-track neighbourhoods in popular European cities.

Ready, pack, go! These are the places you should definitely visit if you’re planning a little Europe trip this summer. (Obviously, Rotterdam should be your top priority 😉). So which neighbourhoods made the list?

1. Psiri, Athens;

2. L’Eixample, Valencia;

3. Cais do Sodré, Lisbon;

4. Shoreditch, London;

5. Neukölln, Berlin;

6. Nørrebro, Copenhagen;

7. Encarnacíon & Regina, Sevilla;

8. Katendrecht, Rotterdam;

9. Lavapiés, Madrid;

10. ‘t Eilandje, Antwerp

Good job Spain for making the cut three times. However, if it were up to us, we’d obviously put a couple more Dutch neighbourhoods on the list.

How about the unmissable Scheveningen in The Hague with its long, sandy beaches, amazing beach bars, and top-notch kibbeling? Or the industrial charm of Amsterdam Noord with its start-ups and killer nightlife?

We say those 20,000 survey participants should make a round trip through the Netherlands because there are surely other areas deserving of a spot on this list! 😉

What’s Katendrecht about

Katendrecht really is somewhat of an underdog amongst all of the charming Dutch neighbourhoods — even in Rotterdam.

The neighbourhood used to be a rough harbour zone with many industrial buildings and an extensive red-light district. But while the industrial charm remains, there are now new hip cafés, restaurants, and bars popping up everywhere.

Rumour has it that any dedicated foodie exploring Rotterdam must make a mandatory pitstop in Katendrecht. Otherwise, you haven’t really been to Rotterdam at all. 👀

Is Katendrecht on your list of places to visit in 2022? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: frans_blok_3develop/Depositphotos

