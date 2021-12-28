Amsterdam is banning 167 addresses from becoming tacky tourist shops (thank god!)

The Dutch capital has made the remarkable move to ban over 150 locations from operating as tourist shops in the city centre in a bid to combat overtourism.

Weed paraphernalia? Nee. Mass-produced clog magnets? Nup. A t-shirt that says “Good guys go to heaven, but bad boys go to Amsterdam”? No, no, no.

The owners of 167 properties in Amsterdam’s historic centre will no longer be able to transform their retail spaces into souvenir shops, sex shops, mini supermarkets, smart shops, money exchange offices, ATMs or food shops, says the city council.

Amsterdammers, pleeease return to the city

The council hopes that the decision will make the Amsterdam city center more attractive to people who live in Amsterdam.

It goes hand-in-hand with a 2017 decision to ban new tourist shops from opening in the historic centre.

Doei Felicia

However, the shops affected by the decision won’t have to suddenly close their doors.

Instead, the affected addresses are either not just a tourist shop (e.g. a souvenir shop combined with something else) or are empty. It is possible to repurpose them as shops with greater appeal to actual Amsterdammers such as bookshops or clothing stores.

(We still think there are way too many opportunities to buy crappy stroopwafels for an inflated price in the city, but okay.)

The ongoing plan to bid farewell to weed, beer, and drug tourism

Getting rid of tourist shops isn’t enough for a party destination like Amsterdam.

A complete ban on the sale of cannabis to people who don’t live in the Netherlands was already proposed this year by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

Meanwhile, the introduction of mandatory registration for holiday rental properties means that Airbnb has already lost three-quarters of its listings in Amsterdam.

Feature Image: jarino/Depositphotos