Amsterdam is banning 167 addresses from becoming tacky tourist shops (thank god!)

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
photo-of-souvenir-shop-in-amsterdam-city-centre
Image: jarino/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/190147474/stock-photo-coffee-shop-in-red-light.html

The Dutch capital has made the remarkable move to ban over 150 locations from operating as tourist shops in the city centre in a bid to combat overtourism.

Weed paraphernalia? Nee. Mass-produced clog magnets? Nup. A t-shirt that says “Good guys go to heaven, but bad boys go to Amsterdam”? No, no, no.

The owners of 167 properties in Amsterdam’s historic centre will no longer be able to transform their retail spaces into souvenir shops, sex shops, mini supermarkets, smart shops, money exchange offices, ATMs or food shops, says the city council.

Amsterdammers, pleeease return to the city

The council hopes that the decision will make the Amsterdam city center more attractive to people who live in Amsterdam.

It goes hand-in-hand with a 2017 decision to ban new tourist shops from opening in the historic centre.

Doei Felicia

However, the shops affected by the decision won’t have to suddenly close their doors.

Instead, the affected addresses are either not just a tourist shop (e.g. a souvenir shop combined with something else) or are empty. It is possible to repurpose them as shops with greater appeal to actual Amsterdammers such as bookshops or clothing stores.

(We still think there are way too many opportunities to buy crappy stroopwafels for an inflated price in the city, but okay.)

The ongoing plan to bid farewell to weed, beer, and drug tourism

Getting rid of tourist shops isn’t enough for a party destination like Amsterdam.

A complete ban on the sale of cannabis to people who don’t live in the Netherlands was already proposed this year by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

Meanwhile, the introduction of mandatory registration for holiday rental properties means that Airbnb has already lost three-quarters of its listings in Amsterdam.

What do you think of this plan to reduce party tourists in Amsterdam? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: jarino/Depositphotos

Previous articleFrom frosty Christmas to spring-like New Year’s Eve: Dutch weather reaches new extremes
Next articleThese things are changing in 2022 (and they’ll affect you)
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

These things are changing in 2022 (and they’ll affect you)

We see in your future...great luck. 🔮✨ Well, or at least changes. The Dutch government has huge plans for 2022,...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

These things are changing in 2022 (and they’ll affect you)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
We see in your future...great luck. 🔮✨ Well, or at least changes. The Dutch government has huge plans for 2022, reports RTL Nieuws, with...

Amsterdam is banning 167 addresses from becoming tacky tourist shops (thank god!)

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
The Dutch capital has made the remarkable move to ban over 150 locations from operating as tourist shops in the city centre in a...

From frosty Christmas to spring-like New Year’s Eve: Dutch weather reaches new extremes

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -
After living in the Netherlands for a couple of years, you start to think you’ve seen it all when it comes to Dutch weather....

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X