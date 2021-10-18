Looking to book an Airbnb in Amsterdam? Maybe think again

CitiesAmsterdamNewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-person-on-airbnb-website
Image: Y-Boychenko/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/208504034/stock-photo-back-view-man-using-laptop.html

Were you hoping to find a three-night Airbnb stay for your upcoming trip to Amsterdam? Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news — but you may struggle. 😬

The rental platform Airbnb, among others, has lost major listing availability in Amsterdam due to a registration requirement enforced by the municipality.

As of April 2021, the city of Amsterdam requires a permit and a registration number from those who wish to rent out their property. And if you have no permit? You’ll have major problems — up to €21,750 in fines to be exact. 💸

The results: a drastic drop in Airbnb listings

Amsterdam is certainly not losing its popularity, but according to the NOS, the number of listed Airbnb addresses took a sharp drop from 16,648 to just 2,924. 😱

Combined with other providers such as Booking.com and Expedia, among others — the total number of short-term rental properties in the Dutch capital plummeted from 18,715 to 4,128.

A permit system to tackle Amsterdam’s housing crisis

The municipality’s latest addition regarding a registration number comes in as an effort to prevent houses from being solely rented out to tourists. Decisions that come as no surprise with the existing Dutch housing shortage out there. 🏚

There have been several attempts to restrict holiday rentals in Amsterdam, such as a maximum rental period of 30 days per year along with a maximum of four tenants at a time — all of which was impossible to track since platforms don’t share data. 💳

READ MORE | Amsterdam’s old city centre will be Airbnb-free from July 1

As a result, there are now several Airbnb guidelines in place for Amsterdam hosts. The website additionally deactivated any ads without a registration number as the company is actively cooperating with Amsterdam city’s measures.

What do you think of the latest measures and consequences of Amsterdam’s permit system? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Y-Boychenko/Depositphotos

Previous articleTravelling from the Netherlands? You could be in for stricter travel restrictions
Next articleThe night train from Amsterdam to Zurich is back
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The night train from Amsterdam to Zurich is back

All aboard: starting on December 12, a night train from Amsterdam to Zurich will be ready to take on sleepy...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

The night train from Amsterdam to Zurich is back

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
All aboard: starting on December 12, a night train from Amsterdam to Zurich will be ready to take on sleepy passengers. 🚄🙌 For five years,...

Looking to book an Airbnb in Amsterdam? Maybe think again

Farah Al Mazouni -
Were you hoping to find a three-night Airbnb stay for your upcoming trip to Amsterdam? Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad...

Travelling from the Netherlands? You could be in for stricter travel restrictions

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
With the weather becoming chillier, the leaves turning from green to orange, and the return of the runny nose, the Netherlands has seen a...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X