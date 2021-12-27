From frosty Christmas to spring-like New Year’s Eve: Dutch weather reaches new extremes

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Image: dvoevnore/Depositphotos

After living in the Netherlands for a couple of years, you start to think you’ve seen it all when it comes to Dutch weather. But just when you convince yourself that no forecast can surprise you, the Dutch weather proves you wrong once again. 

The lowlands just experienced a cold and frosty Christmas, with below zero temperatures in some parts of the country. In some places, it felt as cold as -15 degrees. Is this wintery weather here to stay? Hell no. 

Over the coming days, the temps will start creeping up, reaching as high as 15 degrees above zero on New Year’s Eve, according to RTL Nieuws. Gek, hé?

What’s ahead of us? 

Aside from the stark temperature differences, the Dutch weather will remain its usual ugly self. 

A drizzle with temps just above zero will still pose a problem in the north of the country today. Code orange applies this morning in the provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, and Overijssel due to treacherously slippery roads, reports RTL Nieuws

In contrast, the weather in the south of the lowlands will be grey but mostly dry, with temperatures reaching up to nine degrees.

On Tuesday, we can expect rain and wind, as well as double-digit temperatures in some parts of the country.

Up by one degree every day 

From Tuesday onwards, the temps will creep up by about one degree a day up until New Year’s Eve when they eventually reach between 13 to 15 degrees. Get ready for Dutch people wearing tank tops already!

This is exceptionally warm. For comparison, the usual temperature around this time of the year is about six degrees. 

We suppose that this is what happens when you combine the already crazy Dutch weather with climate change…

To end on a positive note though, the Buienradar meteorologist William Huizinga predicts that New Year’s Eve may actually be rain-free! 🥳 He also very accurately points out that “it’s far from Friday, so that could change” — but one can always have hope. 

Are you looking forward to the warmer temperatures? Let us know in the comments!  

Image: dvoevnore/Depositphotos

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

