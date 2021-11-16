Amsterdam cancels all scheduled NYE events over COVID-19 concerns

Farah Al Mazouni
We hate to put a damper on your party plans, but the municipality of Amsterdam decided to send its residents to bed early this year by cancelling all of its scheduled New Year’s celebrations throughout the city.

The city announced its decision on Monday — attributing the cancellation to the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus infections, the number of hospital admissions, the extra measures, and the overall ‘bleak outlook’ (there, there Amsterdam 😟).

So which events will be affected by this decision? Since individual use of fireworks was banned in Amsterdam earlier this year, the city organized two major events: the national countdown on Museumplein and the firework displays in the city districts, which are both cancelled.

“Because it is very uncertain how things will go on, and we already have to make significant investments for these shows, it is not responsible to continue with the preparations.” the city announced.

Plan B

Amsterdam’s Mayor Femke Halsema wants to keep a spark 🎆 of hope alive for celebrators, however, according to a Nu.nl report. The mayor addressed a letter to the city council explaining that small-scale celebrations are still possible in the city with a permit, which can be requested till December 1.

“It is possible that small-scale celebrations can still take place in the city districts, within the measures in force at that time,” Halsema clarifies.

The municipality doesn’t seem to be taking any joy in this twist of events. Their official announcement hopes that this is the last year when the city suffers so much from the coronavirus and that next year everyone can celebrate the arrival of a new year with celebrations like normal — we feel you, Amsterdam. 🫂

With the current coronavirus outlook, what are your plans for NYE? Be safe and let us know in the comments below!

