Ministry suspects largest Dutch PCR test provider of issuing false vaccine certificates

The Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport surely know how to keep things interesting. Amidst heated debates surrounding the latest restrictions and the possible introduction of 2G measures in the Netherlands, the ministry has filed a report against Spoedtest.nl.

What does the report say? Nothing less than that the largest commercial test provider in the Netherlands, Spoedtest.nl, is suspected of fraud, reports De Telegraaf.

The ministry has “strong suspicions” that the company has issued false vaccination certificates. 😶

Police and the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate involved

A spokesperson from the ministry says that they “aim to block as many fraudulently issued vaccination certificates as possible.”

To that end, a report has also been made to the police who are taking the case “very seriously.” The supervising body for public health in the Netherlands, the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, has also been informed of the situation.

Response from Spoedtest.nl

For now, the Director of Spoedtest.nl, Rasmus Emmelkamp, has confirmed that an investigation is taking place but refutes any allegations of fraud.

“The test provider will do everything it can to ensure that the VWS investigation goes well and to demonstrate that the suspicions of sending false vaccination certificates are completely unfounded,” he says.

Emmelkamp emphasises that the company does not provide vaccination certificates. It has been testing for access and travel, and that’s it.

Overall, Spoedtest.nl calls the report a “drastic decision.”

Denied access to CoronaCheck systems

If you call Spoedtest.nl to make an appointment you’ll now be told that testing isn’t possible due to “an ongoing investigation.” So far, the company is believed to have carried out 20% of coronavirus tests in the Netherlands.

However, because of the investigation, it has lost all access to the CoronaCheck systems and Testing for Access.

Feature Image: Jana Vondráčková/Supplied.