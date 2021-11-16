Ministry suspects largest Dutch PCR test provider of issuing false vaccine certificates

NewsCrimeHealthPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Photo-of-people-standing-in-line-coronavirus-test-street
Image: Jana Vondráčková/Supplied.

The Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport surely know how to keep things interesting. Amidst heated debates surrounding the latest restrictions and the possible introduction of 2G measures in the Netherlands, the ministry has filed a report against Spoedtest.nl.

What does the report say? Nothing less than that the largest commercial test provider in the Netherlands, Spoedtest.nl, is suspected of fraud, reports De Telegraaf.

The ministry has “strong suspicions” that the company has issued false vaccination certificates. 😶

Police and the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate involved

A spokesperson from the ministry says that they “aim to block as many fraudulently issued vaccination certificates as possible.”

To that end, a report has also been made to the police who are taking the case “very seriously.” The supervising body for public health in the Netherlands, the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, has also been informed of the situation.

Response from Spoedtest.nl

For now, the Director of Spoedtest.nl, Rasmus Emmelkamp, has confirmed that an investigation is taking place but refutes any allegations of fraud.

“The test provider will do everything it can to ensure that the VWS investigation goes well and to demonstrate that the suspicions of sending false vaccination certificates are completely unfounded,” he says.

Emmelkamp emphasises that the company does not provide vaccination certificates. It has been testing for access and travel, and that’s it.

Overall, Spoedtest.nl calls the report a “drastic decision.”

Denied access to CoronaCheck systems

If you call Spoedtest.nl to make an appointment you’ll now be told that testing isn’t possible due to “an ongoing investigation.” So far, the company is believed to have carried out 20% of coronavirus tests in the Netherlands.

However, because of the investigation, it has lost all access to the CoronaCheck systems and Testing for Access.

What do you think of the allegations? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Jana Vondráčková/Supplied.

Previous articleDutch quirk #8: dress the same as every other Dutchie (AKA the Dutch uniform)
Next articleFinally: Amsterdam stops funding Sinterklaas parades containing Zwarte Piet
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: Netherlands counts 110,000 new cases in just one week

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 9 to November 16. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions has skyrocketed while...

Finally: Amsterdam stops funding Sinterklaas parades containing Zwarte Piet

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Bye, Zwarte Piet. The mayor of Amsterdam has confirmed that the city will no longer grant funding to Sinterklaas parades that contain the controversial...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X