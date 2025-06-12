- Advertisement -

Why should refugees have to take integration courses, but not expats? This is the question Amsterdam’s city council wants to address this week.

And how will they do this? By voting on whether or not expats (highly-skilled migrants) in Amsterdam should have to take a “citizenship course.”

According to the NRC, the course has been proposed by PvdA member Lian Heinhuis and will be voted on by the council this week.

What would this course even look like?

The idea is that participants in the course would receive Dutch language lessons, explanations about Dutch culture, and how to navigate practical matters such as going to the doctor and traffic rules — to be fair, that sounds pretty helpful.

The course would also be somehow linked to neighbourhood initiatives and volunteer organisations in order to further encourage integration with the local community.

Who would have to take the course?

So far, it sounds like the course would be specifically targeted at highly-skilled expats who receive the 30% ruling.

These are migrants who are hired by Dutch companies and brought to the Netherlands due to their specific skill set.

In conversation with the NRC, Heinhuis questions why these specific expats should benefit from the 30% ruling, without also being expected to integrate:

“Why should migrants who fled a war be required to integrate and migrants with a generous salary not? Nothing is expected of expats, in fact: they get a 30% tax reduction for five years.”

To “protect the social character of Amsterdam”

As of 2022, there were at least 90,000 highly-skilled migrants in Amsterdam, and according to research agency Decisio, this number increases by 10% each year.

This amounts to ten times more expats living in the city than asylum seekers or status holders, reports the NRC.

Heinhuis believes a “citizenship course” for these expats will help “protect the social character of Amsterdam and ensure that people really have contact. The expat is also a human being, with more needs than work and income.”

And Amsterdam’s local residents agree — at least when it comes to “protecting the social character.”

In a 2023 survey carried out by AT5, expats were described as “a plague” and “parasites” who “drive up house prices” and “refuse to learn Dutch.”

The question is, would a course be able to fix these issues? Let’s see what the city decides.

What do you think, should expats in Amsterdam follow such a course? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.