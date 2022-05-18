New flash delivery services in Amsterdam banned for a year

The Amsterdam municipality decided that new flash delivery services are not allowed to open up for a year due to resident complaints. 😳

After receiving much criticism about nuisance and road safety, the Dutch capital is going to be more strict when it comes to where dark stores can establish themselves.

While not set in stone, the municipality will prohibit the establishment of new flash delivery services until next year, reports the NOS. There go your all business plans… 🛒

Residential tensions

Alderman Van Doorninck — deputy mayor of Amsterdam — explains that having dark stores in residential areas is undesirable for residents.

The municipality believes that having a good quality of life is more important than allowing these businesses to occupy locations and cause a nuisance.

Though, these dark stores must be located somewhat near residential areas if they’re going to stick to their 10-minute deliveries. So, what’s the solution? 🤔

New assessment framework

New rules about spatial planning will decide whether or not new or existing dark stores should open their businesses in certain areas, according to the municipality website.

In residential areas and mixed neighbourhoods, the municipality will allow dark stores to open only if they don’t cause any nuisance to neighbouring residents.

The municipality is also going to work out an ‘umbrella zoning plan’. These plans will decide where and under what conditions a dark store can establish itself.

