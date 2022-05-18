New flash delivery services in Amsterdam banned for a year

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Yellow-and-purple-delivery-motorcycle-by-flash-delivery-company-getir
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/getir-delivery.html?filter=all&qview=546263934 [EDITORIAL ONLY]

The Amsterdam municipality decided that new flash delivery services are not allowed to open up for a year due to resident complaints. 😳

After receiving much criticism about nuisance and road safety, the Dutch capital is going to be more strict when it comes to where dark stores can establish themselves.

While not set in stone, the municipality will prohibit the establishment of new flash delivery services until next year, reports the NOS. There go your all business plans… 🛒

Residential tensions

Alderman Van Doorninck — deputy mayor of Amsterdam — explains that having dark stores in residential areas is undesirable for residents.

The municipality believes that having a good quality of life is more important than allowing these businesses to occupy locations and cause a nuisance.

Though, these dark stores must be located somewhat near residential areas if they’re going to stick to their 10-minute deliveries. So, what’s the solution? 🤔

New assessment framework

New rules about spatial planning will decide whether or not new or existing dark stores should open their businesses in certain areas, according to the municipality website.

In residential areas and mixed neighbourhoods, the municipality will allow dark stores to open only if they don’t cause any nuisance to neighbouring residents.

The municipality is also going to work out an ‘umbrella zoning plan’. These plans will decide where and under what conditions a dark store can establish itself.

What do you think of the municipality’s decision? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Next articleDutch universities to significantly reduce tuition fees for Ukrainian refugees
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Mark Rutte exposed for deleting text messages every day (for years!)

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been exposed for deleting all text messages from his phone, on a daily basis, for...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Mark Rutte exposed for deleting text messages every day (for years!)

Juni Moltubak - 0
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been exposed for deleting all text messages from his phone, on a daily basis, for years.   For several years now,...

19 things the Dutch did to make cycling easy and attractive

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Biking in the Netherlands can seem daunting at first. Though, once you’ve taken off your training wheels, you'll find that cycling in the lowlands...

Dutch universities to significantly reduce tuition fees for Ukrainian refugees

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Dutch universities have decided to reduce the tuition fees by about €10,000 for incoming Ukrainian refugees starting next academic year. The organisation Universities of...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X